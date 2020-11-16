Bengaluru Traffic Police Now Come Knocking On Your Door To Collect Pending Fines

One cannot get away without paying penalty for violating traffic rules hereafter in Bengaluru, as the traffic police could come knocking on your doors to ensure you do.

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) who has initiated this drive in the city is now going to the doorstep of every violator to collect the dues which presently amounts to about crores of rupees, as reported by The Hindu.

The BTP has already started performing its task of going to houses collecting fines. Last week, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ramanayak attached to the KR Puram traffic police station visited the house of a government employee and collected ₹32,000 towards pending fines for 61 traffic violations he had committed in the last few months.

With this, the BTP has collected a total of ₹18 crore in October which is the highest fine collected in the last five years.

This drive is expected to continue till the BTP recovers outstanding dues of ₹300 crore piled up in the last two years, said M Narayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east division).

"Though they take oath and give written consent on following traffic rules while getting the driving license, they violate rules, leading to increasing number of accidents. Owing to this behavior, the city has recorded the second-highest number of pedestrian deaths among metro cities, as per the NCRB data," said Narayan.

