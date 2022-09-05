All section
Bengaluru Traffic Now Reaches Crisis Level: IT Companies Hint At Shifting To Another Business Location

Image Credits: Twitter/ Monika, Wikimedia

'Bengaluru Traffic Now Reaches Crisis Level': IT Companies Hint At Shifting To Another Business Location

Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  5 Sep 2022 8:57 AM GMT

Many reports highlighted 40 potholes in a 400-m stretch of road, and some mentioned that water logging in Bengaluru is an issue that occurs yearly. This time, the IT companies have raised the prevalent traffic issue, hinting at leaving the city.

The civic issues of Bengaluru have now peaked, with several complaints filed by the citizens regarding the poor condition of roads and waterlogging issues every monsoon. Taking it one step ahead, the Information Technology (IT) companies in the city have complained about the traffic system as transportation has been difficult for their employees.

The Outer Ring Road Association has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, claiming that the Bengaluru IT companies suffered a loss of Rs 225 Cr on August 30 as most of the employees were stuck in the traffic for almost four to five hours. The toppled infrastructure of Silicon Valley has again come to question.

In a letter to the CM, they said that the poor infrastructure (roads) had reached a crisis. They mentioned, "It is estimated that over a half a million people are employed on the Outer Ring Road stretch, starting from Krishnarajapuram to the Central Silk Board area in Bengaluru. The 17 km stretch also provides direct and indirect employment to over a million people and greatly contributes to the state's economy."

They added, "It is appalling that there is no focus on the development of infrastructure in this particular area. The recent collapse of Bengaluru's infrastructure is now a global concern, and it also questions the city's growth," reported Hindustan Times.

IT Companies Might Shift To Another Location

The association has also claimed that the IT companies in the state might find another business location if the situation in Bengaluru remains the same. In the past, many companies have also complained about their employees coming late to work by an average of three to four hours due to the poor infrastructure arrangement.

The traffic issue has come to light again because of the city's heavy rain in the last month. Many places were submerged in water, trees were uprooted, and potholes were seen on roads, posing a threat to daily commuters.

What Bangaloreans Have To Say?

A resident of Bengaluru, Rukmani Gopalakrishnan, while talking with The Logical Indian, said, "Bangalore traffic is extremely critical, especially for pedestrians since the roads are narrow in certain areas, which causes minor accidents most of the time. Also, you can finish your office work just while you're transiting from one place to another, that's how bad it's been getting day by day as offices started functioning regularly."

Some people feel that traffic in the city peaks during monsoon season, and others think it's a day-to-day issue in some parts of the city. Many people have taken to social media platforms to share their daily problems as commuters in the city of Bengaluru.

A Twitter user said, "Bengaluru traffic doesn't disappoint. Left 50 mins back for a destination showing 30 mins on Google Maps. How much more time do you think I'll take?" Another user uploaded the video of Outer Ring Road, highlighting the city's water logging problem.

Another Twitter user shared a video showing the condition of the Outer Ring Road after heavy showers in the city.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited the Outer Ring Road and assured to solve all the civic issues in coming times. He also ordered the administration to remove obstacles and encroachments blocking the drains used to drain rainwater.

Also Read: Here's Why This Fastest Growing Tech-Hub 'Bengaluru' Ranked Least Livable City In India

