All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru Special Court Sentences Engineering Student To 5-Year Imprisonment For Celebrating Pulwama Attack

Image credits: Pexels, Pexels (Representative)


Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Special Court Sentences Engineering Student To 5-Year Imprisonment For Celebrating Pulwama Attack

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Karnataka,  2 Nov 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The accused celebrated the terrorist attack and mocked the Indian Army by making 23 comments on Facebook posts of various media outlets.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An engineering student has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by a special court in Bengaluru for making derogatory comments on Facebook posts after the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

The court, benched by Judge Gangadhara C M of the Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge, found Faiz Rasheed, 22, guilty under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Derogatory Post On Facebook

In 2019, Rasheed took to Facebook to celebrate the terrorist attack and mock the Indian Army by making 23 comments on the posts of various media outlets.

Evidence to show Rasheed had made derogatory posts on his Facebook account was produced by the prosecution. The court noted that the posts supported the suicide attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama and promoted enmity between religious groups, which would likely disturb the public tranquillity, NDTV reported.

The court further noted in its statement that the "adduced evidence to show that the accused made the posts and comments with an intention to disrupt the sovereignty and integrity of India and the comments made by the accused clearly go to show that he felt happy with the incident attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama by terrorists which caused disaffection against India."

Why Was Rasheed's Plea For Probation Denied?

The accused's advocate argued in the court saying Rasheed's age at the time he made the comments was below 21, and hence, should be released on probation. However, the court denied the plea for probation saying it was a deliberate act by Rasheed, and instead sentenced him to prison.

The court observed that the derogatory comments made by Rasheed weren't a one-time incident and that he had made several comments on posts made by all the news channels on Facebook. The court further stated, "He was not an illiterate or ordinary man. He was an engineering student at the time of the commission of the offense and he made the posts and comments intentionally on his Facebook account."

Also Read: Cops Turn Friends! Odisha Government Sets Example With Launch Of Child-Friendly Police Stations

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Select A Tag 
Bengaluru 
Pulwama Attack 
Facebook 

Must Reads

Bengaluru Special Court Sentences Engineering Student To 5-Year Imprisonment For Celebrating Pulwama Attack
'When Needed, They Exploited Us': Indian Students In Canada Feel Like 'Discarded Cheap Labor'
Congress Handles Falsely Shared Old Images Of Gujarat's Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel As Overa Group Contractor
No, This Video Does Not Show Muslim Youths Stabbing Hindu In Delhi; Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Similar Posts
When Needed, They Exploited Us: Indian Students In Canada Feel Like Discarded Cheap Labor
Trending

'When Needed, They Exploited Us': Indian Students In Canada Feel Like 'Discarded Cheap Labor'

The Logical Indian Crew
Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As Protection Money, Claims Conman Sukesh
Trending

Paid Rs 10 Crores To AAP Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain As 'Protection Money', Claims Conman Sukesh

The Logical Indian Crew
Heres Why Canada Is Welcoming 500,000 Immigrants Per Year By 2025
Trending

Here's Why Canada Is Welcoming 500,000 Immigrants Per Year By 2025

The Logical Indian Crew
Jamshed J Irani Passes Away At 85: Know About This Mammoth Figure & Steel Man Of India
Trending

Jamshed J Irani Passes Away At 85: Know About This Mammoth Figure & Steel Man Of India

The Logical Indian Crew
Morbi Bridge Updates: 9 Arrested For Endangering Lives Of People & Oreva Group Under Scrutiny For Negligence
Trending

Morbi Bridge Updates: 9 Arrested For Endangering Lives Of People & Oreva Group Under Scrutiny For...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X