Bengaluru Police Orders TV Channels To Stick To Programming Code Or Face Action

Bengaluru Police has warned of strict action against TV channels that do not comply with the code on programming or offends "good taste or decency", reported NDTV.

Citing a Karnataka High Court order on March 6, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said: "Prohibit all the broadcasts, which are not strictly in conformity in terms of programming code as defined under Cable Television Network Rules."

"Any channel that denigrates women or derogatory to women, or is likely to deprave, corrupt or injure the public morality or morals will face punishment", the police said.



The person responsible for the content could be jailed for up to two years for the first offence, and for every subsequent offence, the person could be jailed for up to five years, the orders read.

The order comes days after the state Water Resources Minister, Ramesh Jarkiholi, resigned on "moral grounds" after an alleged sex tape was aired by local news channels.

"Allegations against me are far from the truth. Clear investigation is needed. I'll come out innocent and I'm confident about it. I'm resigning on moral grounds and I request you to accept this," Jarkiholi had said in his resignation letter.

The claim against the minister was made by a man, Dinesh Kallahalli, who said he was filing a complaint on behalf of the woman. The man also provided a CD allegedly showing the minister and the woman.

Kallahalli, however, later withdrew the complaint against the minister, saying he was hurt by a statement by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy who said that he had released the CD because he was paid a large amount of money.

