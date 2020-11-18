Trending

Jobless Due To Pandemic, Bengaluru Labourers Caught Selling Tusks

According to the police, Lokesh had lost his job during the lockdown and borrowed money from several people who were seeking immediate repayment

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   18 Nov 2020 12:22 PM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Twitter

Three construction workers who lost a job during the lockdown due to pandemic were caught while trying to sell four elephant tusks at Guddadahalli in northern Bengaluru on Monday.

Lokesh, 27, Manjunath, 25, and Gopi, 30, were arrested by the Hebbal police following a tip-off when the trio were looking for customers to sell the tusks, a senior officer told Deccan Herald.

According to the police, Lokesh had lost his job during the lockdown and borrowed money from several people who were seeking immediate repayment. An acquaintance then offered him ₹50,000 if he could help sell the tusks in Bengaluru. Lokesh agreed after talking to his friends Manjunath and Gopi.

All of them have been booked under the Wildlife Act and the police are looking out for the people who supplied the tusks, the officer said.

Also Read: "Create Regulatory Mechanism For TV Media": Top Court Orders Centre

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

