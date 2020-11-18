Jobless Due To Pandemic, Bengaluru Labourers Caught Selling Tusks

Three construction workers who lost a job during the lockdown due to pandemic were caught while trying to sell four elephant tusks at Guddadahalli in northern Bengaluru on Monday.

Lokesh, 27, Manjunath, 25, and Gopi, 30, were arrested by the Hebbal police following a tip-off when the trio were looking for customers to sell the tusks, a senior officer told Deccan Herald.

According to the police, Lokesh had lost his job during the lockdown and borrowed money from several people who were seeking immediate repayment. An acquaintance then offered him ₹50,000 if he could help sell the tusks in Bengaluru. Lokesh agreed after talking to his friends Manjunath and Gopi.

All of them have been booked under the Wildlife Act and the police are looking out for the people who supplied the tusks, the officer said.

