"Bengaluru Has Become Epicentre Of Terror Activities", Says Tejasvi Surya, Calls For NIA Division

Devyani Madaik
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said that Bengaluru has become an 'epicentre for terror activities', and for the same he has requested the Union Minister Amit Shah for the setting up of a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to monitor terror-related activities.
A day after becoming the president of the BJP's youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past. "The terrorist groups want to use the city as an incubation centre for terror activities," he added.
Surya said Shah has assured him of establishing the team at Bengaluru when the two met at the latter's residence two days ago.
"It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence on August 11 have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities," India Today quoted Surya as saying.
Netizens condemned Surya's comment on Bengaluru being called as a hub of terror activities, while some said that very few young leaders could see reality and look forward to a solution-based approach.
