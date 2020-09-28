"Bengaluru Has Become Epicentre Of Terror Activities", Says Tejasvi Surya, Calls For NIA Division

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said that Bengaluru has become an 'epicentre for terror activities', and for the same he has requested the Union Minister Amit Shah for the setting up of a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to monitor terror-related activities.

A day after becoming the president of the BJP's youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past. "The terrorist groups want to use the city as an incubation centre for terror activities," he added.

Surya said Shah has assured him of establishing the team at Bengaluru when the two met at the latter's residence two days ago.



"It is a matter of grave concern that NIA investigations into the DJ Halli and KG Halli mob violence on August 11 have indicated that many terrorist organisations are using Bengaluru as their incubation centre for carrying out anti-India activities," India Today quoted Surya as saying.

Netizens condemned Surya's comment on Bengaluru being called as a hub of terror activities, while some said that very few young leaders could see reality and look forward to a solution-based approach.

Speaking on his new responsibility as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Surya said his first visit will be to poll-bound Bihar to interact and meet the party's youth wing volunteers.

"Yuva Morcha will nurture more grassroots leaders across the country. A young karyakarta (worker) like me has been given the responsibility of the national youth wing of the world's largest political party in the world's biggest democracy and in the world's youngest country. This is possible only in the BJP," the media reported.

Surya said he feels the strongest leaders come from the weakest sections of the society and he wants to ensure that BJYM will be their platform.