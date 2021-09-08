All section
Image Credits: Unsplash, NDTV

The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru: Pothole Claims Life Of 75-Yr-Old Differently-Abled Man

Karnataka,  8 Sep 2021 8:26 AM GMT

The deceased, identified as M Khursheed Ahmed, lost his life after his two-wheeler hit a pothole, causing him to lose balance and falling off the vehicle.

An elderly differently-abled man lost his life in an accident on Monday night after his two-wheeler hit a pothole, causing him to lose balance and falling off the vehicle, near Mangahalli in Bengaluru.

The deceased, identified as 75-year-old M Khursheed Ahmed, a resident of Jayanagar, died on the spot. His body was taken to Victoria Hospital for a postmortem, NDTV reported.

As per reports, the road was dug up a year ago and was later filled with mud. Ahmed, who was employed in a mosque, was passing through the Sir M Viveshwaraiah Layout area at around 9:45 PM when the fateful incident took place. Kamakshipalya traffic police have now registered a case and started investigating the matter.

"As it had rained, the deep pothole near Manganahalli on the fourth block of Sir M Viveshwaraiah Layout was filled with water. The vehicle toppled over the moment its front tyre entered the hole and he fell down. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries later," a senior police official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Area Dug Up A Year Ago

Preliminary investigations revealed that the authorities had dug up the area for laying down sanitary pipeline but later covered it with mud, following which subsequent rains washed away the mud and inundated the road.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently decided to fill all potholes in the city by September 30. According to NDTV, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that instructions have been given to the BBMP commissioner to fix all potholes once the rain subsides. This will be done on a war-footing in the days to come, he said.

Long Pending Issue

Potholes have become a long pending issue for the residents of Bengaluru city over the past years. The commuters have time and again raised the concern of the poor conditions of roads that are prone to accidents.

Last month, residents of Shettihalli ward had staged a protest by planting paddy on a stretch that used to be the main road. Similarly, Anjanapura residents held a similar protest last week by planting paddy saplings in the water-filled potholes. As a mark of protest, they also brought a boat and offered rides for ₹ 20 per passenger.


Also Read: WhatsApp's Promise Of End-To-End Encryption A Lie?


