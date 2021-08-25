All section
Rajasthan: Two People Assaulted For Begging, Told To Go Pakistan; 5 Arrested

Image Credits: The Times of India(Representative)

Rajasthan: Two People Assaulted For Begging, Told To 'Go Pakistan'; 5 Arrested

Rajasthan,  25 Aug 2021 10:14 AM GMT

A young boy, a man, and a woman were cornered by a group of five men. In the now-viral video, one of them kicks the young boy in the head and slaps the other beggar while asking him to move to Pakistan for seeking alms.

At least five people were arrested in Ajmer, Rajasthan, after a video showing a man and his family being assaulted and abused for seeking alms went viral on social media.

The police took action based on the video that was circulated on social media on Friday, August 20. The main accused Lalit Sharma, who beat up the beggars, was arrested while four other accomplices identified as Shailendra Tak, Tejpal, Surendra, and Rohit were arrested on Saturday, said SHO Ramganj Satendra Singh.

"The victims have not yet been identified, but their whereabouts are being tracked down. "They appeared to be Muslims," Singh said, as per The Indian Express.

Muslim Beggars Asked To "Move To Pakistan" For Alms

A young boy, a man, and a woman were cornered by a group of five men. In the video, one of them kicks the young boy in the head and slaps the other beggar while asking him to move to Pakistan for alms. The accused also forces the man, to hand over all of his belongings. They also ask him to explain the song being played on his phone's speaker.

The accused claimed they assaulted the man because they were involved in criminal activity and were looking for alms to avoid being identified.

Meanwhile, some Muslim community members approached police officers to express their displeasure with the situation, claiming that their religious sentiments had been hurt.

Narottam Mishra, the home minister of Madhya Pradesh, claimed that the victim was passing himself off as a Hindu by using a false identity. He also claimed that the victim had two Aadhar cards in his possession. However, he added, that this did not give anyone the right to beat him up.

'Heartfelt Bond!' This Hyderabad Man Has Been Serving 1500 Homeless Since Last 5 Years

Muslim 
Pakistan 
Rajasthan 
Communalism 
CM Ashok Gehlot 
Indian 
beggars 
