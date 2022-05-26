BBMP To Penalise Contractors For Lack Of Safety For Workers, Damaging Image Of Administrative Body

The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath, says that the contractor should pay the injured labour's hospital bill after the stormwater drain collapsed at Girinagar Bengaluru. He has also asked the chief engineer to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against the contractor for damaging the image of the administrative body.

BBMP's intention is not to send the contractors to jail, but if they find anyone guilty of playing with the lives of labours, actions will be taken against them, stated the Chief Commissioner.

Situation Of The Workers

In a report by The New Indian Express, the workers are out of the hospital, and only one has serious injuries. Action will be taken against the engineers and contractors.

Girinath stated that over 10,000 potholes have been found and will be fixed as soon as possible without harming the labours. They will be starting the work in another 7 to 10 days, and in a month, it will be cleared, he added.

The Chief Commissioner signed orders for decentralising powers from the zonal and chief commissioner to the section heads and top engineers for better and faster execution of works.

Supreme Court Order

The Supreme Court is giving the go-ahead for BBMP polls, and the Palike has started renovating the Council building at Rs 10 crore. Earlier, the building had a seating capacity of 270, including 198 elected members, and its ability will now be 364 to seat corporators, MLAs, MPs and MLCs from BBMP.

Draft rules will also be sent to the government in two days. Later, objections will be called and 15 days given to the public.

Also Read: Karnataka: Nurse Allegedly Involved In Child Trafficking Held By Vijayapura Police, Investigation Ongoing