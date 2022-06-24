BBMP Spent Rs 23 Cr On Roads Ahead Of PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit, Cratered In A Day: Report

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 23 Cr on a road development plan which caved in just a day later after an overnight spell of rain. PM Modi used this road for travelling to Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE). Apart from developing a 14-Km stretch of road, the BBMP also repaired the broken drains, giving it a lavish look.



The problem of potholes and broken drains has been seen often in Bengaluru, especially during the monsoon. Due to this, traffic congestion and fatalities are witnessed in the city. A commuter who frequently uses this stretch said, "Road users had complained several times, and nothing was done. In fact, institutions in the vicinity had filled up the crater, and when that didn't help, a barricade was kept to ensure motorists didn't fall."

He added, "This is happening for the second time. They had asphalted the road in April when Modi's visit was planned and cancelled later. The road had caved in then as well," reported News18.

The Bengaluru's civic body has justified the cratered road as works undertaken were in an emergency due to PM Modi's visit. The BBMP engineers have claimed that the cave-in on roads has happened due to leaking water or sewage pipeline underneath the road. The BBMP Special Commissioner, Ravindra PN, said, "Workers have toiled day and night to complete the work within a week as the protocol necessitated it."

First pic shot a while ago. Road where @PMOIndia came yesterday caved in again. ln April, this road had caved in after relaying. But, left unattended. Repaired last week due to @narendramodi ji visit. Thankfully nothing happened to PMs car. With the PM now take the admins to task pic.twitter.com/nIsyy0EFVk — Anantha-Infinity (@Ananthaforu) June 21, 2022

PM Modi's Two-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Karnataka from June 20 to 21, where he visited several places, including Bengaluru and Mysuru and laid the stone for several developmental projects. On his visit to Bengaluru, several security arrangements were kept tight, and city traffic was diverted, which caused massive traffic congestion in several areas.

Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University is a tribute to the intellectual prowess of Dr. Ambedkar. The new campus of this institution will benefit several students. The new tech hubs which have been inaugurated will also be a boon for our Yuva Shakti. pic.twitter.com/QWKUnp3pD0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2022

