All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BBMP Spent Rs 23 Cr On Roads Ahead Of PM Modis Bengaluru Visit, Cratered In A Day: Report

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Anantha, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

BBMP Spent Rs 23 Cr On Roads Ahead Of PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit, Cratered In A Day: Report

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  24 Jun 2022 3:56 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-24T09:28:02+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 23 crore to develop a 14-Km stretch of road ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru's Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE). Just a walk away from the BASE, the road cratered after an overnight spell of rain.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) spent Rs 23 Cr on a road development plan which caved in just a day later after an overnight spell of rain. PM Modi used this road for travelling to Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE). Apart from developing a 14-Km stretch of road, the BBMP also repaired the broken drains, giving it a lavish look.

The problem of potholes and broken drains has been seen often in Bengaluru, especially during the monsoon. Due to this, traffic congestion and fatalities are witnessed in the city. A commuter who frequently uses this stretch said, "Road users had complained several times, and nothing was done. In fact, institutions in the vicinity had filled up the crater, and when that didn't help, a barricade was kept to ensure motorists didn't fall."

He added, "This is happening for the second time. They had asphalted the road in April when Modi's visit was planned and cancelled later. The road had caved in then as well," reported News18.

The Bengaluru's civic body has justified the cratered road as works undertaken were in an emergency due to PM Modi's visit. The BBMP engineers have claimed that the cave-in on roads has happened due to leaking water or sewage pipeline underneath the road. The BBMP Special Commissioner, Ravindra PN, said, "Workers have toiled day and night to complete the work within a week as the protocol necessitated it."

PM Modi's Two-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Karnataka from June 20 to 21, where he visited several places, including Bengaluru and Mysuru and laid the stone for several developmental projects. On his visit to Bengaluru, several security arrangements were kept tight, and city traffic was diverted, which caused massive traffic congestion in several areas.

Also Read: Go Green! This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Is Making Green Assets A Financial Product For Investors

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
PM Narendra Modi 
PM Modi In Bangalore 
BBMP Road 

Must Reads

Pride India! UP Gets Its First Dedicated Police Help Desk For Transgender Community In Lucknow
Triumph! Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Becomes First Indian To Bag Silver At Asian Championship
Here's Why Delhi Govt Banned Entry of Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles From November To February
Gujarat Tops FSSAI's Hygiene Ranking For Food Joints, Tamil Nadu Ranks 2
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X