BarDancerDay Trends On Twitter On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday, Here's Why It Is Wrong

On Wednesday, December 9, as leaders from across the political spectrum wished Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on her 74th birthday, Twitter was blowing up with derogatory comments and jokes on her, with #BarDancerDay trending all day.

Tweets with factual inaccuracies hurled nasty slanders against her, from her birth to her earlier profession before heading towards the political journey.





Netizens alleged that Sonia Gandhi was a bar dancer in Italy before meeting Rajiv Gandhi and moving to India. With the hashtag trending on Twitter, even google search on 'Italian Bar Dancer' shows Sonia Gandhi in the feature section.



The claim, however, is absolutely false. She worked at a restaurant as a bartender, while pursuing her studies at the university, where she met Rajiv Gandhi. According to The Free Press Journal report, claims of Sonia being a bar dancer was introduced during a political campaign in 2004,

Another claim of her allegedly sitting in the lap of former Maldives President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom also went viral once again on social media. However, The Logical Indian Fact Check team had found that it was a morphed image.

The image was published by Getty Images, a website for stock images. Getty Image is a website for stock images. It was the image of Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in talks with Sonia Gandhi during a meeting in New Delhi, March 29 2005, while Gayoom was on a six-day visit to India.





Confirming the same, the Ministry of External Affairs had also released information regarding the visit of the then President of Maldives to India from March 27 to April 1 in the year 2005.



This also speaks about the misogynistic mindset that prevails in India, with people being unapologetically sexist to an appalling level.

