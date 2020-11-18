Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Apologises For Attending Durga Puja After Threat To Life

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib-al-Hasan issued a public apology after receiving multiple threat from Islamists for attending a Kali Puja event on November 12, in Kolkata on the invitation from Trinamool Congress MLA, Paresh Pal.

The sportsman has become the latest target of vocal Islamists, who have also staged massive anti-France rallies in recent weeks over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, reported Hindustan Times.

In the video, Hasan talked about two controversial issues, that triggered waves of criticism on social media - for attending and inaugurating the Kali Puja event, and for the claim that he allegedly pushed and broke the mobile phone of a fan while on his way to India.

Describing the incidents, Hasan said that he was on the stage barely for two minutes and did not inaugurate the event. "I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim, I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise," he said. "As a practising Muslim, I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong," he added.

"About breaking the phone…I had never intended to break the phone. I was only trying to keep myself at a safe distance (from others) following the health directives in the COVID-19 times," he clarified.

In the video, Hasan also mentioned about the threats he had received on social media platforms. A man on Facebook, in a live video, alleged Hasan of 'hurting his religious sentiments' and made personal threats. The man later apologised and went into hiding. However, he was later arrested from the Sunamganj district of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi cricketer has recently completed a year's ban for failing to report corrupt approaches and breaching the ICC anti-corruption code in October 2019.

