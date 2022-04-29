All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Anti-Brahmin Slogan Inscribed On Walls Of BHU After VC Attends Iftar Party; Security Increased On Campus

Image Credit- BHU, India.com

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Anti-Brahmin Slogan Inscribed On Walls Of BHU After VC Attends Iftar Party; Security Increased On Campus

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Uttar Pradesh,  29 April 2022 12:52 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

This inevitably comes just after the BHU vice-chancellor attended an iftar celebration organized by the women's college's teaching staff and students. Students at BHU have labelled the decision as anti-Hindu.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Anti-Brahmin slogans were discovered scrawled on the walls of Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The words "Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe" were scribbled in red ink on the university's walls, roughly translating to "Brahmins, your grave shall be dug at BHU ground." "Kashmir to jhaki hai, pura bharat baki hai," read another sign, loosely translating as "Kashmir is only a trailer; the whole of Bharat is left."

Supporters of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha are said to have inscribed these slogans on the university's walls. Following the discovery of such obscene slogans, the institution increased surveillance on campus, fearing future hooliganism.

This inevitably comes just after the BHU vice-chancellor attended an iftar celebration organized by the women's college's teaching staff and students. Students at BHU have labelled the decision as anti-Hindu. Effigies of the vice-chancellor were said to have been burned by the student.

"Banaras Hindu Institution has been organizing Roza Iftar feast for many years, and the Vice-Chancellor, as the leader of the BHU family, engages in this program and welcomes the students," the institute said in a statement after varsity students protested against the VC's involvement in the Iftar feast, quoted News18.

University Issues Statement

Further, Chander Shekher Gwari, the Asstt. Information and Public Relations Officer of the Banaras Hindu University clarified on Twitter. He shared some pictures of VCs from the past and wrote, "For those who aren't aware, Vice-Chancellors in the past have also attended #iftar organized in the campus. Here are some pictures: Prof. Lal ji Singh in 2013 Prof. Vinay Singh in 2014 (Officiating Registrar) Prof. D. P. Singh in 2010."

Gwari also wrote in the following Twitter thread, "He wrote, "There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things: 1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades."

Also Read: Tata And Reliance To Join Forces Against Ola, Uber? Here's All You Need To Know



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Banaras Hindu University 
Iftar Party 
AntiBrahmin Slogan 

Must Reads

Progressive Move! Italian Children Should Be Given Both Parents' Surname, Court Rules
Praiseworthy! TNSTC Crew Takes 69-Year-Old Man To Government Hospital, Lauded For Saving His Life
Anti-Brahmin Slogan Inscribed On Walls Of BHU After VC Attends Iftar Party; Security Increased On Campus
18-Year-Old Youth Takes Local Climate Actions In Assam
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X