Anti-Brahmin Slogan Inscribed On Walls Of BHU After VC Attends Iftar Party; Security Increased On Campus

Anti-Brahmin slogans were discovered scrawled on the walls of Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The words "Brahmin teri kabra khudegi, BHU ki dharti pe" were scribbled in red ink on the university's walls, roughly translating to "Brahmins, your grave shall be dug at BHU ground." "Kashmir to jhaki hai, pura bharat baki hai," read another sign, loosely translating as "Kashmir is only a trailer; the whole of Bharat is left."

Supporters of the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha are said to have inscribed these slogans on the university's walls. Following the discovery of such obscene slogans, the institution increased surveillance on campus, fearing future hooliganism.

This inevitably comes just after the BHU vice-chancellor attended an iftar celebration organized by the women's college's teaching staff and students. Students at BHU have labelled the decision as anti-Hindu. Effigies of the vice-chancellor were said to have been burned by the student.

"Banaras Hindu Institution has been organizing Roza Iftar feast for many years, and the Vice-Chancellor, as the leader of the BHU family, engages in this program and welcomes the students," the institute said in a statement after varsity students protested against the VC's involvement in the Iftar feast, quoted News18.

University Issues Statement

Further, Chander Shekher Gwari, the Asstt. Information and Public Relations Officer of the Banaras Hindu University clarified on Twitter. He shared some pictures of VCs from the past and wrote, "For those who aren't aware, Vice-Chancellors in the past have also attended #iftar organized in the campus. Here are some pictures: Prof. Lal ji Singh in 2013 Prof. Vinay Singh in 2014 (Officiating Registrar) Prof. D. P. Singh in 2010."

Gwari also wrote in the following Twitter thread, "He wrote, "There shouldn't be any confusion or misinformation about 2 things: 1. #Iftar wasn't organized by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sudhir K Jain. Students & teachers invited him & he attended as head of #BHU fraternity. 2. Tradition of organizing iftar in BHU dates back to over 2 decades."

