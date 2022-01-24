All section
What Controversy Is Surrounding Why I Killed Gandhi Movie? Parties, Unions Demand Ban; MP Amol Kolhe Under Radar

Image Credits: YouTube, Amazon (Representative) 

What Controversy Is Surrounding 'Why I Killed Gandhi' Movie? Parties, Unions Demand Ban; MP Amol Kolhe Under Radar

Maharashtra,  24 Jan 2022 7:05 AM GMT

The opposers claim it centralises assassinator Nathuram Godse as a hero and sends a wrong message to the citizens. Nationalist Congress Party's MP (Shirur) and actor Amol Ramsing Kolhe has come under fire from his colleagues and opposition, as he has donned the role of Godse in the movie.

The trailer of the movie 'Why I Killed Gandhi' has drawn outrage on social media and politicians, demanding the ban on the release of the web film by the Maharashtra government. The opposers claim it portrays assassinator Nathuram Godse as a hero.

Why Are Calls Increasing For Ban?

The opposers claim it portrays assassinator Nathuram Godse as a hero. Maharashtra Congress Unit Child, Nana Patole, said the party is seeking a ban, as the movie centralises the assassinator and is based on the statement submitted by him to the special court justifying his reasons for killing Gandhi.

Patole told ANI that the movie was unacceptable as it tries to portray Godse as a hero. India is recognised because of Gandhi's works, his ideologies of non-violence and religions; hence, the movie must be prohibited from releasing, the Chief said.

Patole warned that the party would not permit the release as it would send a wrong message to the masses.

All India Cine Workers Association Write To PM

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to put a complete ban on the film highlighting Godse's glorification as the primary reason.

"Gandhiji is someone who entire India and the world admire, and his Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for every Indian," the media quoted the letter.

The association said that Godse did not deserve an inch of space regarding his reasons for killing Gandhi and respect from the citizen of India. The country has never forgotten and will never forget the contribution of Mahatma Gandhiji towards this democratic nation, it added.

"On behalf of the entire nation and all the movie associations, we are demanding the film's ban," it said.

The union also pointed out their objection to the sitting Nationalist Congress Party's Shirur MP, Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, as donned the role of Godse in the movie. He said the film would set a bad example to the nation by displaying the heinous crime and a politician who is pledged under the oath of the Indian Constitution, playing the role of a traitor.

MP Amol Kolhe Under Fire

The movie has come down heavy on Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance due to their constituent and actor-turned-MP Kolhe. Senior party colleague and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad objected to Kolhe taking such roles, given Kolhe has been starred in many movies based on historical events.

The minister has accused Kolhe of 'supporting' Godse. You cannot support the assassination of Gandhi in the guise of an artist," the NCP minister took to Twitter.

Netizens' Stance

Many Twitterati questioned NCP for not demanding Kolhe's resignation over his portrayal of Godse. Netizens said the party should take preventive measures for them.


While others said that the Constitution had given everyone the right to portray their side of the story, and the freedom of creative expression. The movie should be considered like any other, they said.


Movie Details

The short film's trailer was released on YouTube on Friday, January 21. The movie will release on Limelight OTT on Gandhi's death anniversary, January 30. The day is also observed as Martyrs Day.

The movie is an adaptation of the book 'Why I Killed Gandhi', written by Nathuram Godse's brother Gopal Godse. It contains the original statement given by Godse (Assassin of Mahatma Gandhi) narrates his accounts of all the events of the day of assassination till the day he was hanged.

Also Read: ECI Launches 'Know Your Candidate' App For Criminal Antecedents Of Candidates Contesting Elections

