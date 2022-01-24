What Controversy Is Surrounding 'Why I Killed Gandhi' Movie? Parties, Unions Demand Ban; MP Amol Kolhe Under Radar

The trailer of the movie 'Why I Killed Gandhi' has drawn outrage on social media and politicians, demanding the ban on the release of the web film by the Maharashtra government. The opposers claim it portrays assassinator Nathuram Godse as a hero.

Why Are Calls Increasing For Ban?

The opposers claim it portrays assassinator Nathuram Godse as a hero. Maharashtra Congress Unit Child, Nana Patole, said the party is seeking a ban, as the movie centralises the assassinator and is based on the statement submitted by him to the special court justifying his reasons for killing Gandhi.

Patole told ANI that the movie was unacceptable as it tries to portray Godse as a hero. India is recognised because of Gandhi's works, his ideologies of non-violence and religions; hence, the movie must be prohibited from releasing, the Chief said.

Patole warned that the party would not permit the release as it would send a wrong message to the masses.

All India Cine Workers Association Write To PM

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to put a complete ban on the film highlighting Godse's glorification as the primary reason.

"Gandhiji is someone who entire India and the world admire, and his Ideology is a symbol of Love and Sacrifice for every Indian," the media quoted the letter.

The association said that Godse did not deserve an inch of space regarding his reasons for killing Gandhi and respect from the citizen of India. The country has never forgotten and will never forget the contribution of Mahatma Gandhiji towards this democratic nation, it added.

"On behalf of the entire nation and all the movie associations, we are demanding the film's ban," it said.

The union also pointed out their objection to the sitting Nationalist Congress Party's Shirur MP, Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, as donned the role of Godse in the movie. He said the film would set a bad example to the nation by displaying the heinous crime and a politician who is pledged under the oath of the Indian Constitution, playing the role of a traitor.

MP Amol Kolhe Under Fire



The movie has come down heavy on Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance due to their constituent and actor-turned-MP Kolhe. Senior party colleague and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad objected to Kolhe taking such roles, given Kolhe has been starred in many movies based on historical events.

The minister has accused Kolhe of 'supporting' Godse. You cannot support the assassination of Gandhi in the guise of an artist," the NCP minister took to Twitter.

डॉ. अमोल कोल्हे यांच्या चित्रपटाचा ट्रेलर पाहून हे स्पष्ट होते की अमोल कोल्हे यांनी नथुराम गोडसे ची भूमिका केलेली आहे. त्यांनी केलेली कृती जरी कलाकार म्हणून केली असली, तरी त्यामध्ये नथुराम गोडसेचे समर्थन आलेच आहे. कलाकाराचा वेष घेऊन तुम्ही गांधी हत्येचे समर्थन करू शकत नाही — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 20, 2022

Netizens' Stance



Many Twitterati questioned NCP for not demanding Kolhe's resignation over his portrayal of Godse. Netizens said the party should take preventive measures for them.

Dear @Twitter you reduced like and Rt's of this post which is opposing the glorification of Terrorist Godase. You shown your support to terrorist not to Gandhi. I condemn you stand. Get well soon. #Ban_Why_I_Killed_Gandhi https://t.co/aKf3lDOMtS — Adv.Jayesh Wani - अ‍ॅड.जयेश वाणी (@jayeshwani) January 21, 2022





NCP leaders must be aware of it well in advance…haven't they felt they should take preventive measures well in advance only like stopping him or asking him for resignation? Or is all that is happening is just another political drama??#ban_why_i_killed_gandhi — Archana Pawar (@archu2306) January 21, 2022

While others said that the Constitution had given everyone the right to portray their side of the story, and the freedom of creative expression. The movie should be considered like any other, they said.

#HinduphobicBollywood always take liberty to disrespect Hinduism and religious sentiments of Hindus in the name of creativity but now All Indian Cine Worker Association selectively request ban on movie "Why I Killed Gandhi" just because the movie shows version of #NathuramGodse! pic.twitter.com/OHNT3oQxst — Pratik - Love bitterness of truth! (@A_Hindu_) January 23, 2022





In our constitution it has clearly mentioned that everyone has the right to speak out his side. So when the picture " Why I killed Gandhi", is going to release, how Congress Congress urges Thackeray to ban 'Why I killed Gandhi' movie, AICWA writes to PM https://t.co/wpiaKYkdj2 — Pratap Banerjee (@PratapB32580911) January 23, 2022

Movie Details



The short film's trailer was released on YouTube on Friday, January 21. The movie will release on Limelight OTT on Gandhi's death anniversary, January 30. The day is also observed as Martyrs Day.

The movie is an adaptation of the book 'Why I Killed Gandhi', written by Nathuram Godse's brother Gopal Godse. It contains the original statement given by Godse (Assassin of Mahatma Gandhi) narrates his accounts of all the events of the day of assassination till the day he was hanged.

