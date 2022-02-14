Indian Govt Set To Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Over 'Security' Threat: Report

The Government of India is set to ban 54 more Chinese applications which threaten India's security, informed sources on Monday (February 14). "Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," reported ANI.

The 54 new Chinese applications include Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Tencent Xriver, Viva Video Editor, AppLock, Onmyoji Chess, Dual Space Lite, Onmyoji Arena.

Indian Govt Bans More Chinese Apps

Previously, in June last year, the PM Modi-led Indian Government had decided to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications, including the massively-popular social media platforms such as WeChat, Helo, and TikTok, keeping in perspective the danger to the nation's security and sovereignty.

Notably, most of the applications banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly sending them "outside".

The decision to ban the Chinese apps came after 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during fierce conflicts in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh amid border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In September 2021, the India Government decided to block 118 more Chinese mobile applications claiming that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

Nevertheless, China opposed the Indian government's move to continue the ban on different Chinese mobile apps and stated the action violates the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

