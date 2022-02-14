All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Govt Set To Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Over Security Threat: Report

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Hindustan Times and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Govt Set To Ban 54 More Chinese Apps Over 'Security' Threat: Report

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  14 Feb 2022 7:50 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In September 2021, the India Government decided to block 118 more Chinese mobile applications claiming that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Government of India is set to ban 54 more Chinese applications which threaten India's security, informed sources on Monday (February 14). "Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," reported ANI.

The 54 new Chinese applications include Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Tencent Xriver, Viva Video Editor, AppLock, Onmyoji Chess, Dual Space Lite, Onmyoji Arena.

Indian Govt Bans More Chinese Apps

Previously, in June last year, the PM Modi-led Indian Government had decided to ban 59 Chinese mobile applications, including the massively-popular social media platforms such as WeChat, Helo, and TikTok, keeping in perspective the danger to the nation's security and sovereignty.

Notably, most of the applications banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly sending them "outside".

The decision to ban the Chinese apps came after 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during fierce conflicts in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh amid border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In September 2021, the India Government decided to block 118 more Chinese mobile applications claiming that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

Nevertheless, China opposed the Indian government's move to continue the ban on different Chinese mobile apps and stated the action violates the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

Also Read: 'Donated Money To CM, PM Cares Fund': Rana Ayyub Claims Funds Misappropriation Charges Baseless, Mala Fide

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
China 
cyber safety 
Chinese App Ban 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X