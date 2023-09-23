All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Government Contemplating Age Limit For Social Media Usage in Karnataka

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Government Contemplating Age Limit For Social Media Usage in Karnataka

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  23 Sep 2023 10:38 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

This development comes as part of a broader conversation on regulating the use of digital platforms to ensure the well-being of young users.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The proposal to introduce an age limit for social media usage has ignited a vigorous debate among policymakers, educators, and parents across Karnataka. Proponents argue that such measures are essential to protect the mental health and privacy of children and adolescents who often find themselves exposed to potentially harmful content and cyberbullying on various social media platforms.

Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, stated, "The exponential growth of social media has raised concerns about its impact on the impressionable minds of our youth. We must consider whether there should be an age barrier to access these platforms, similar to the restrictions on age for certain products like alcohol and tobacco."

While advocates of age limits emphasize the need to shield minors from online threats, opponents argue that imposing restrictions on social media usage may infringe upon freedom of speech and access to information. They contend that parental supervision and digital literacy programs are more effective means of protecting young users. Implementing an age limit for social media usage is a complex task, fraught with practical challenges. Determining the appropriate age threshold is the first hurdle. Should it align with existing age restrictions for legal responsibilities, such as voting or driving, or should it be set higher or lower? Moreover, enforcing such restrictions in the digital realm presents formidable technical difficulties. Social media platforms would need to enhance age verification measures and collaborate closely with the government to ensure compliance. This raises concerns about user privacy and data security.

As Karnataka explores the possibility of age limits for social media, it must tread carefully to strike a balance between safeguarding young users and preserving fundamental rights. The government may seek inspiration from international models, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which includes provisions for protecting minors online.

In conclusion, the debate over age limits for social media usage in Karnataka is a significant step toward addressing the challenges posed by the digital age. While it is crucial to protect the well-being of young users, any potential regulations must be carefully crafted to avoid unintended consequences and respect the principles of freedom of expression. As this conversation continues, it will be essential to consider input from various stakeholders and experts to develop a balanced and effective approach to social media regulation in the state.

Also Read: Revolutionizing T Cell Therapies: Disrupting Core Metabolic Processes To Enhance Therapeutic Efficacy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Social Media 
Age 
Restriction 
Child 
Protection 
Digital 
Literacy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X