Trending

[VIDEO]: Bahrain Woman Desecrates Ganesha Idols In Shop, Charged

The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain said that the woman was referred to Public Prosecution, after which the woman admitted to desecrating the idols.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Aug 2020 11:44 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
[VIDEO]: Bahrain Woman Desecrates Ganesha Idols In Shop, Charged

Credits: YouTube

Bahrain authorities took legal action against a woman for causing 'intentional damage and publicly insulting a religious symbol,' after she was seen desecrating Lord Ganesha idols.

The police on Sunday informed the 54-year-old woman was summoned after the video went viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen standing near a rack on which idols of Hindu God were kept on display, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. She can be seen speaking in Arabic and shouting at the shopkeeper, lifting the idols and throwing them on the ground and slamming them on the floor.

The incident took place in a supermarket in the Juffair area in the capital Manama. The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain said that the woman was referred to Public Prosecution, after which the woman admitted to desecrating the idols. She was charged with criminal damage and will now be tried in court.

After the video did rounds on social media platforms, it sparked widespread outrage among netizens.

Speaking on the incident, Khalid al-Khalifa, advisor to the king of Bahrain and former foreign minister, took to twitter condemning the woman's act of insulting a religious symbol. "Breaking religious symbols is not the character of the people of Bahrain. It is a crime that expresses an extraneous and rejected hatred. Here, all religions, sects and peoples coexisted," he tweeted.

Also Read: Delhi: Facebook Executive Receives Deaths Threats For 'Favouring BJP', Files Complaint

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian