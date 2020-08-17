[VIDEO]: Bahrain Woman Desecrates Ganesha Idols In Shop, Charged

Bahrain authorities took legal action against a woman for causing 'intentional damage and publicly insulting a religious symbol,' after she was seen desecrating Lord Ganesha idols.



The police on Sunday informed the 54-year-old woman was summoned after the video went viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen standing near a rack on which idols of Hindu God were kept on display, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. She can be seen speaking in Arabic and shouting at the shopkeeper, lifting the idols and throwing them on the ground and slamming them on the floor.

Grateful to #Bahrain #Police for taking action against this 54 yr old Lady demon .. notice how the store keeper says "whats the problem?Im also Muslim"

Where does so much hatred come from?

All Muslims are under radar of Islamophobia bcoz of such vile hatred in few MUSLiMS #Shame pic.twitter.com/6mGMyAJGr9 — Yana Mirchandani (@MirYanaSY) August 16, 2020

The incident took place in a supermarket in the Juffair area in the capital Manama. The Ministry of Interior, Bahrain said that the woman was referred to Public Prosecution, after which the woman admitted to desecrating the idols. She was charged with criminal damage and will now be tried in court.



Capital Police took legal steps against a woman, 54, for damaging a shop in Juffair and defaming a sect and its rituals, in order to refer her to the Public Prosecution. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) August 16, 2020

After the video did rounds on social media platforms, it sparked widespread outrage among netizens.

Speaking on the incident, Khalid al-Khalifa, advisor to the king of Bahrain and former foreign minister, took to twitter condemning the woman's act of insulting a religious symbol. "Breaking religious symbols is not the character of the people of Bahrain. It is a crime that expresses an extraneous and rejected hatred. Here, all religions, sects and peoples coexisted," he tweeted.

تكسير الرموز الدينية ليس من طبع اهل البحرين . و هي جريمة تنم عن كراهية دخيلة و مرفوضة . فهنا تعاقبت و تعايشت كل الاديان و الطوائف و الشعوب . و من قام بها غريب ليس منا #البحرين_بلد_الجميع — خالد بن ‏أحمد (@khalidalkhalifa) August 16, 2020

Also Read: Delhi: Facebook Executive Receives Deaths Threats For 'Favouring BJP', Files Complaint