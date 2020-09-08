Andhra Pradesh: New Born Baby Found Half-Buried In Village, Locals Come To Rescue

In a shocking incident, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned and buried in a pit in Yetapaka mandal in East Godavari district on Saturday morning. The baby was found by shepherds who were grazing their cattle in the outskirts of Krishnavaram village when they heard a baby crying.

The shepherds informed locals from a nearby village who rushed to the spot to rescue the baby.

The baby was then immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of police.

"The baby weighed around a kg. A case has been registered under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of a child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway," Yetapaka Sub-Inspector said told The News Minute.

According to Section 317, parents or guardians accused for this crime can face imprisonment up to seven years, along with a hefty fine.

The local women who first came to rescue the baby claimed that the infant seemed to have been a new born. The baby is currently undergoing treatment at Bhadrachalam hospital and is in a stable condition.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials are working with the Yetapaka police to identify the parents of the infant.

