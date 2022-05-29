Maharashtra: First Cases Of New Omicron Subvariants Detected In Pune, Fully Vaccinated Adults Infected

Maharashtra reported its first cases of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 on Saturday, May 28, in Pune. It is said that there are at least seven infections in the city.

According to the state health department, four patients of BA.4 variant and three patients of BA.5 variant were detected, out of which four were men and three were women.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, public health department, said, "We have asked district administrations to increase testing, be alert for atypical presentations or cluster of cases," quoted Hindustan Times.

Fully Vaccinated Adults Infected

Out of the seven patients who were infected, four were above 50 years old, two were in the 20-10 age group, and one patient was a nine-year-old child. All adults were fully vaccinated, and one of them had taken a booster shot as well, while the child was unvaccinated.

As per an official from the state health department, the patients affected with BA.4 and BA.5 variants showed mild symptoms and were treated successfully in home isolation.

The official stated, "The whole-genome sequencing was conducted by the Institute of Science Education and Research, and its finding has been confirmed by the Indian Biological Data Centre in Faridabad," quoted NDTV.

India Covid Tally

India reported 2,828 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its infection tally to 4,31,53,043, while the number of active infections increased to 17,087, showed Union health ministry data.

Last week, the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants was confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in Tamil Nadu.

Monkeypox Outbreak

The monkeypox outbreak is being reported in several countries, and there is rising concern among the Indians that it might be the beginning of another pandemic. No cases have been reported in India so far, but the Centre is preparing to fight the virus in case it makes its way into the country.

According to the WHO, monkeypox typically manifests in humans with fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

