Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Defrauded Of ₹ 6 Lakh Through Fake Cheques: Police

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has been defrauded of ₹ 6 lakh using two fake cheques.

The fraud was found during a verification process of the third fake cheque, the Ayodhya police said on September 10. Deenanath Verma, accountant of the trust has said that ₹ 4 lakh were robbed and the trust managed to save ₹ 2 lakh.

Trust secretary Champat Rai filed an FIR with the Ayodhya police and the accused are yet to be arrested.

"Yesterday, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra secretary Champat Rai filed an FIR that an amount of ₹ 6 lakhs has been withdrawn from the trust's account using two fraud cheques--one of ₹ 2.5 lakh and ₹ 3,5 lakh. The transactions were carried out in Lucknow in Punjab National Bank branch,"Ayodhya's circle officer Rajesh Kumar Rai said.

"However, when another cheque for ₹ 9.86 lakh was presented to the Bank of Baroda on 9 September, the bank called Champat Rai for verification. Rai browsed through the chequebook and found the cheque bearing that number was still in his possession, so he decided to file an FIR with the Kotwali police station Wednesday night," he said.

"Somebody tried to stole money through two fake cheques--one of ₹ 3.5 lakhs and one of ₹ 2.5 lakhs. They have withdrawn ₹ 4 lakh already. We have stoped further transactions for few days and saved ₹ 2 lakh. We got to know about the fraud when a cheque of ₹ 9,86 lakh was presented to the Bank of Baroda and bank called us," he said.

