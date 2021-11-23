All section
Image Credit: AAP/ Twitter

Way To Voter's Heart? Kejriwal Accepts Invitation From Auto Driver For Dinner

Punjab,  23 Nov 2021 12:38 PM GMT

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whole-heartedly welcomed an autowala's invitation for dinner during his visit to Punjab for the upcoming elections. The CM mentioned that he was 'touched' by the gesture.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is on a visit to Punjab ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, got an invitation from an auto driver for dinner. In a move that won several hearts, the Chief Minister not only accepted the invite but also hopped on to the invitee's auto to reach his house for dinner.

Dilip Tiwari, the auto-driver, extended his heartfelt invitation while Kejriwal addressed a rally of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ludhiana. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema also accompanied the Chief Minister for dinner.

Kejriwal's Reply Filled The Room With Cheer


During the event, Tiwari got up and said, "I am a big fan of yours. I am an auto-wala. Sir, you help auto drivers a lot. Sir, will you come for a meal to this poor auto wala's home? I am inviting you Dil se (from the heart)", Hindustan Times reported. To which Arvind Kejriwal replied, "Absolutely, tonight?".

A loud cheer from the crowd after Kejriwal's reply filled the room and lifted the morale of Dilip Tiwari. Before dinner at Tiwari's house, Kejriwal tweeted that he was touched when the auto driver invited him for dinner at his place. The official Twitter handle of Punjab's arm of Aam Aadmi Party tweeted a video of Kejriwal, Mann and Cheema in Tiwari's auto, set to go to his place.

After returning from the dinner, Kejriwal also tweeted that the auto driver's family gave them much love. In return, Kejriwal has also invited the auto driver and his family for a meal at his home in Delhi.

Described Punjab CM as 'Fake Channi'

Earlier on the day of the rally, Kejriwal described the current Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as 'fake Kejriwal'. The former alleged that Channi copied his agenda without implementing it. He said, "Whatever I promise in Punjab, he announces the same thing after two days. He does not implement it because he is fake".


Arvind Kejriwal 
Autowala 

