Tamil Nadu: Student Kills Self Alleging Conversion, Child Rights Panel Demands FIR Against School

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday (January 20) sent a notice to the DGP, Tamil Nadu, seeking a probe against the institution where the girl died following an attempt to force her to convert to Christianity. The NCPCR has also sought an FIR in the matter and has sought to submit a report on the action taken within seven days.

After a Class 12 girl consumed pesticide to kill herself following an attempt by the hostel warden to force her to convert to Christianity, police had found out that the warden was harassing her. She was made to clean toilets and was disturbed. The 17-year-old was in a boarding house, St Michael's Girls' Home in Thanjavur.

The girl died in hospital when she did not respond to the treatment and died on January 19. Based on the complaint, police arrested warden Sakayamari (62). On Wednesday night, January 19, the victim died after not responding to the treatment. The incident has caused a stir in the Thirukattupalli area.

The NCPCR in its letter has mentioned, "The Commission has been in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a school in Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu has been illegal converting children into Christianity and further imposing corporal punishment on the refusal of the same causing mental agony to students leading to commit suicide."

While the complaint appears to be a violation of Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Indian Constitution, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the child rights panel has stated that the complaint prima facie appears to be a violation of the Indian Penal Code. The Commission determined that it was appropriate to take cognizance under the CPCR Act's relevant sections, reported India Today.



Forced Conversion & Individual's Ordeal

The incidents of harassment due to conversion, hate speeches, religious intolerance are on a steep rise in India and is a matter of great concern. What is more concerning is that now even minor children are not being spared from this hate. Forceful conversions are unacceptable as per Political, religious and social perspectives.

The summits that are being arranged for spreading hate against communities has to be replaced by summits to spread humanity at first. High-time authorities and state institutions take strong action against such crimes.

