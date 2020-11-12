Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana: FM Sitharaman Announces Measures To Create Jobs, Boost Employment

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on November 12 announced Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana to promote job creation. Under the scheme, EPFO-registered establishment will get subsidy for all new employees, subject to certain conditions.
Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana will be aimed at incentivising the creation of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 recovery phase. The new scheme will be in effect from October 1, 2020, till 30th June 2021.
Highlights of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana scheme:
India is seeing a "strong recovery" taking root in the economy, as seen by increased goods and service tax collections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. The recovery is not due to just pent-up demand, Sitharaman said.
She also said the RBI predicts a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in Q3 of the fiscal year, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast.
Also Read: FM Sitharaman Announces 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Measures To Aid Economic Revival: Key Takeaways
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.