West Bengal: At Least 8 Dead During Idol Immersion In Jalpaiguri, Search & Rescue Operations Underway

Trending
West Bengal: At Least 8 Dead During Idol Immersion In Jalpaiguri, Search & Rescue Operations Underway

West Bengal,  6 Oct 2022 5:51 AM GMT

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday when hundreds of enthusiasts gathered on the shore of the Mal river to participate in the idol immersion ceremony.

At least eight people, including four women, were drowned, and several others went missing after they were swept away in the Mal river due to flash floods in the Jalpaiguri city of West Bengal. Following the Navratri festival, the devotees were on the riverfront to immerse idols of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Vijayadashami, said a senior police official.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Wednesday (October 5) when hundreds of enthusiasts gathered on the shore of the Mal river to participate in the idol immersion ceremony, reported NDTV.

Sudden Flash Floods

Moumita Godara, the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, told the Press Trust of Indi (PTI), "All of a sudden, flash floods struck, and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people."

The DM said that 13 people who sustained minor injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital while the search and rescue operations were underway and being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local administration. She added the operations had started downstream.

Political Leaders Rushed To Spot

Bulu Chik Baraik, the West Bengal Minister for Backward Class Welfare Minister and the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mal Assembly constituency, worried that the death toll might increase.

He said, "I was present at the spot when the incident happened. Several people have swept away, and the water current was very strong. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing."

Minister Baraik and senior Trinamool Congress political leaders rushed to the spot to overlook the relief and rescue operations.

Requests For Intensifying Relief Efforts

Further, Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, requested the state administration to intensify the rescue efforts.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress."

Also Read: Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected

Jalpaiguri Flash Floods 
Idol Immersion 
Vijayadashami 
Durga Puja 

