Assam: Journalist Tied To Pole, Thrashed For Reporting On Gambling Activities

A journalist, Milan Mahanta, was allegedly beaten up by a mob on November 15 after he reported about gambling activities in Assam, The Sentinel reported.

Three people, identified as Biswajit Das, Budu Thakuria and Sanjay Thakuria, attacked the journalist with sharp weapons in broad daylight at Moniyeri Tiniali area.

Mahanta was on his way to attend a meeting when a group of men surrounded him and dragged him from the paan shop before tying him to an electric pole with cables at Mirza Teeniali. The mob then snatched his gold chain and thrashed him.

Locals rescued Mahanta after the attackers tried to take him to another location.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Various organisations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti of Assam condemned the incident and demanded a fair probe.

In a separate incident, on November 12, another journalist, Parag Bhuyan, died in Assam's Tinsukia district after he was hit by a car near his residence in Kakopathar.

Bhuyan worked as a senior reporter for the Pratidin Time group and was also the local reporter for an Assamese daily Axomiya Khabar.

Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia said that Bhuyan was under the scanner because he had reported on illegal activities in the Kakopathar area. Bhuyan's colleagues alleged that he was murdered.



