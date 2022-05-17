All section
5 Dead, Over 2 Lakh People Affected As Floods Ravage Several Districts Of Assam

Image Credit: Twitter/ North East Frontier

The Logical Indian Crew

5 Dead, Over 2 Lakh People Affected As Floods Ravage Several Districts Of Assam

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Assam,  17 May 2022 7:58 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ratika Rana

The Hill district of Dima Hasao got cut off from the rest of the state after incessant rains snapped rail and road links. Altogether 652 villages in 46 revenue circles in 20 districts have been affected so far.

As western India grapples through a massive heatwave as temperatures touch 49-degree Celsius, the North-Eastern Indian is ravaged by flash floods. The devastating floods have affected over 2 lakh people in more than 20 villages, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

Government authorities have set up 67 aid camps and distribution centres which currently house nearly 33,000 people.

The Brahmaputra River flows dangerously in Neamatighat, whereas the Kopili river flows above danger levels in Kampur. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Fire and Emergency Services have all been deployed to the flood-affected districts to conduct rescue operations.

Indian Air Force Stepped In For Rescue Operations

A release by the North Eastern Railway highlighted the operation to rescue 2,800 passengers stranded in 2 trains along the Lumding-Badarpur section in Dima Hasao for the last two days due to landslides and waterlogging on tracks, which was completed on Monday.

The incessant rains and landslides impeded the rescue operations underway since Saturday. Therefore, the Indian Air Force stepped in to carry forward the rescue operations, NDTV reported.

"Having rescued and evacuated all the passengers, the Railways is now putting its efforts in restoring the damaged line and re-starting the train services to South Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram," the release mentioned.

The rains completely inundated the New Haflong Railway Station with debris. Moreover, an empty passenger train was washed off by landslides. As the Railways undertakes the restoration of tracks, over 18 trains have been cancelled and more than 10-short terminated.

As netizens took to social media websites to share the devastating images of the havoc wrecked by the flash floods, the situation is unlikely to improve soon as the rains continue. The Meteorology Department has forecasted more rains in the upcoming days.

Also Read: Empowering Women With Tech: This Ed-tech Startup Has Taken AI, Coding To India's Rural Pockets

