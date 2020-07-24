Assam Floods: Health Workers "Borrow" Boats To Provide Aid To Flood-Victims Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As the flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, the state health department is deploying rural health teams to the flood affected areas. Health workers from rural health centre in flood-hit Morigaon districts are reaching out to the victims amid incessant rains and floodwaters.

Ambia Khatun and Nasima Khatun both working as ASHA workers, are travelling to Ashi Ghar village in a country boat to provide basic health care access to people amid COVID-19 crisis. The teams carry medicines and rapid tests kits for coronavirus and malaria.



"For Covid pandemic we have surveyed and kept watch on every house, we have worked hard on quarantine of those who returned from outside," Ambia Katun told NDTV.

"During floods it is challenging for us since we don't have boats of our own, we borrow and work," said Nasima Khatun.



Maintaining COVID norms at a time when the devastating floods have ravaged the state has become a hurdle for the health care workers.



"In rural belts people are still not aware of covid norm; we try to educate them as well on wearing mask and sanitisation," Funu Kakati, another doctor said.

As many as 93 people died due to the inundating floods and over 22 lakh people have been affected across 33 districts in Assam. The COVID-19 situation in the state has also worsened after the tally crossed 26,700 coronavirus cases including 64 deaths.

More than 120 wild animals have died due to the deluge in the Kaziranga National park.

