Assam Flood: Death Toll Mounts To 7 & 82,000 People Affected, Barpeta Worst Hit

In the past 24 hours, the flood situation in Assam has seen a slight improvement, but unfortunately, it has claimed the life of another individual, bringing the total death toll to seven. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that a man lost his life due to flooding in the Rongjuli area of the Goalpara district.

Currently, the number of people affected by the floods stands at 82,965 in seven districts: Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur. The district of Barpeta has been hit the hardest, with over 42,966 people affected, followed by Lakhimpur, with more than 18,674 people, and Bajali, with approximately 17,809 people.

Earlier this week, the floods affected around 121,247 people across the seven districts. Tthe rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, are currently flowing below the danger level, according to the ASDMA.

At present, 395 villages in 20 revenue circles remain submerged, and approximately 1,859.91 hectares of crop areas have been damaged throughout Assam. The ASDMA has established 106 relief camps and distribution centers across the affected districts. According to Business Standard report, only four individuals, including one woman and two children, are currently seeking shelter in the Kamrup district.

Moreover, significant erosion has been observed in several areas, including Baksa, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur, and Tinsukia. In Karbi Anglong's Saron village, a landslide incident occurred at the residence of Rodinglien Changsan.

The floodwaters have also caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other crucial infrastructure in Baksa, Barpeta, Dhubri, Biswanath, Goalpara, Jorhat, Karimganj, Nalbari, Kamrup, South Salmara, and Udalguri, as reported. Additionally, the floods have taken a toll on domestic animals, with 65,759 being affected across the state within the past 24 hours.

Assam Continues To Battle Devastating Floods

The arrival of the monsoon season in Assam has brought about severe flooding, impacting the lives of thousands of people. The rising waters have presented additional challenges, as many of the designated relief centres have been submerged. To address this, authorities are evacuating people from affected areas and relocating them to relief camps whenever possible. In cases where relief camps are not accessible, makeshift camp-like setups are being arranged on embankments and roads, or people are being taken to available buildings. Dry rations are being provided to those affected, and cooked meals are being served to those who are unable to cook for themselves.

The rescue operations are being carried out by various organizations, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services, and local volunteers. These dedicated individuals are working tirelessly to provide assistance to those stranded or in need of help.



The situation remains critical as the floodwaters continue to rise and impact more areas across the state. A report by Indian Express stated that the government and relief agencies are making every effort to provide relief and support to the affected individuals and families. However, the scale of the disaster requires a collective effort from the entire community to ensure the safety and well-being of all those affected.

