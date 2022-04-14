Assam: 13 Dead, Several Critical After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms

In a shocking incident in the North-eastern state of Assam, at least 13 people have died after consuming poisonous mushrooms, while almost a dozen people remain critical. The Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dr Prasanta Dihingia, informed the media that 13 people have died due to mushroom poisoning while undergoing treatment. As many as 35 people from Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia were admitted to the Assam Medical College in five days. Out of which 13 patients died in the past two days.

Mistook Poisonous Mushrooms For Edible Ones

NDTV quoted the Superintendent saying, "Four deaths were reported on Monday, nine more deaths occurred on Tuesday. All the victims had consumed wild poisonous mushrooms in their homes, mistaking them for the edible ones. After eating, they developed nausea, vomiting, and suffered abdominal cramps".

Seven people, including a child, belonged to Charaideo district, while five were from the Barbaruah area of Dibrugarh district, and one died from Sivasagar district. The majority of deaths belonged to the tea garden community.

Cooked Poisonous Mushrooms

The doctor also added that several people die every year because of mushroom poisoning since they cannot differentiate between edible and poisonous mushrooms. Women had picked up the mushrooms while returning from work in the gardens and had cooked them for themselves and their children on April 6.

However, a few hours later, they complained of diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. Initially, they were sent to a local hospital for treatment; however, when the condition did not improve, they were referred to AMCH, where 13 out of 35 admitted succumbed.

