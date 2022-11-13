Asian Championship: Four Indian Women Bag Gold; Shiva Thapa Signs Off With Silver

In an iconic feat achieved through powerful performances on Friday, four Indian women have won gold medals in the Asian Boxing Championship that is currently being held in Amman, Jordan.

As Lovlina Borgohain bagged a gold medal in the 75kg category, Parveen Hooda bagged hers in the 63kg. Saweety Boora won a gold medal in the 81kg category and Alfiya Pathan secured hers in the 81kg category. All four women have claimed their maiden titles in the championship, engraving their names in gold in the sport's history.

India has won a total of 12 medals at the tournament – four gold, two silver, and six bronze – out of which, women pugilists won seven. Currently, India stands at the first position in the women's section.

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety, Alfiya Register Wins

For Lovlina, this was her first international event after she made the switch to 75kg for the Paris Olympics. The Tokyo silver medallist, with her flexible attacks, landed punches from a distance on Uzbekistan's Shokhiba Ruzmetova. Even when Ruzmetova showed aggression, Lovlina maintained her stance and outsmarted the 2021 Asian silver medallist in 81kg to win with a 5-0 verdict, reports The Hindu.

Relying on her impeccable footwork and delivering well-directed hooks and uppercuts, World championships bronze medallist Parveen maintained an upper hand to eventually defeat Japan's Mai Kito with a 5-0 result.

While taking down Kazakh's well-built boxer Gulsaya Yezhan seemed difficult, former World's silver medallist Saweety delivered a higher volume of punches on her opponent to secure a 5-0 win.

World youth champion of 2021 and 19-year-old Alfiya Pathan was declared the winner in the 81+ kg category after Amman's favourite Islam Husaili was disqualified in the first round for biting the Indian's right shoulder, despite getting two standing counts.

Shiva Thapa Suffers Injury, Signs Off With Silver

Winning his third silver medal, and his sixth overall in the tournament, star boxer Shiva Thapa concluded the Asian Championship for India. His win with the silver medal makes him the most successful male pugilist in the history of the championship.

Thapa was playing against Uzbekistan's Abdullaev Ruslan in the 63.5 kg category. While Thapa seemed confident and in his zone at first, in the second round, he suffered an injury to his right knee, forcing the referees to declare Ruslan as the winner with an RSC verdict.

In the women's category, Minakshi, who was playing her first Asian Championship, was defeated by 2017 World youth bronze medallist Japanese Rinka Kinoshita with a 4-1 verdict in the flyweight division 52kg. While Minakshi won her silver medal, Preeti (57kg) and Ankushita Boro (66kg) secured a bronze medal.

