ASI To Excavate Qutub Minar? Culture Minister Says 'No' Amid New Controversy Surrounding Heritage Site

Union Culture Minister G K Reddy, on May 22, officially confirmed that the government had not issued any directions for excavation at the Qutub Minar complex in Delhi. "No such decision has been taken," Reddy stated when quizzed if the culture ministry had given directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This clarification mentioned above came after numerous reports went viral that claimed that the ASI was to conduct an excavation at the popular site, reported the Financial Express.

'Evacuate' Qutub Minar Reports

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan's visit to the iconic venue on May 21 kickstarted the rumours that the Archaeological Survey of India has been directed to conduct excavations to ascertain whether the UNESCO World Heritage Site was constructed by Qutubuddin Aibak during the 12th Century or by the Gupta Empire much earlier.

However, the Ministry insisted it was a routine site visit by its officials, and no decisions of such have been taken so far.

What Happened Earlier!

Last week, former ASI regional director Dharamveer Sharma had said that the Qutub Minar was actually a "sun tower" constructed by Chandragupta Vikramaditya of the Gupta Empire during the 5th Century.

A week prior to that, a few members of a right-wing group recited the Hanuman Chalisa right outside the Qutub Minar complex and had staged a protest calling for the iconic monument to be renamed 'Vishnu Stambha'. On the back of this, at least 30 demonstrators were detained by the cops.

Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the United Hindu Front, also had claimed that the Qutub Minar is the 'Vishnu Stambha', which was originally constructed by the "great king Vikramaditya".

"But later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it. There were 27 temples in the complex and those were destroyed by Aibak. Proof of all this is available as people can find idols of Hindu gods kept in the Qutub Minar complex. Our demand is that Qutub Minar should be called as Vishnu Stambha," he was quoted in the news report.

