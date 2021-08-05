Now, ASHA Workers In Bihar Will Go On Door-To-Door Visits To Educate New Moms

ASHA workers in Bihar will now go on door-to-door visits to educate and assist the mothers in taking care of their newborn babies. The movie is aimed at ensuring better care and nutrition to newborns between 3 and15 months.

The ASHA workers will take care of breastfeeding, immunization, hygiene, complementary feeding, anaemia and dietary diversity among young children during home visits with the mothers of these children, reported The New Indian Express.

'Focus Is To Bring Down Infant Mortality Rate'

The state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the department is focusing on bringing down the mortality rate of children under five years of age (U5MR) as well as infant mortality rate in the state.

Initially, the 'Home-Based Care of Young Child' (HBYC) will be started in Bihar's 13 inspirational districts by the health department. The districts included in the HBYC are Katihar, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Begusarai, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Banka, Khagaria and Araria. After the successful implementation of this programme in these 13 districts, the same scheme will be implemented in the remaining 25 districts of the state as well.

Visit Homes Of Children

Under the scheme, ASHA workers will visit the homes of children from 3 months to 15 months a total of 5 times. These visits will commence when the child turns three, then at six months, nine months, 12 months and 15 months.

Pandey added tha in the last year's sample registration survey, the infant mortality rate of Bihar has come down by 3 points to the national average. The infant mortality rate of Bihar was 35 in the year 2017, which came down to 32 in the year 2018. Similarly, IMR was 28 in 2017 and it came down to 25 in 2018.

