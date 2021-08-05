Trending

Now, ASHA Workers In Bihar Will Go On Door-To-Door Visits To Educate New Moms

The movie is aimed at ensuring better care and nutrition to newborns between 3 and15 months.

The Logical Indian Crew
Bihar   |   5 Aug 2021 3:20 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Now, ASHA Workers In Bihar Will Go On Door-To-Door Visits To Educate New Moms

Image Credit: The Indian Express

ASHA workers in Bihar will now go on door-to-door visits to educate and assist the mothers in taking care of their newborn babies. The movie is aimed at ensuring better care and nutrition to newborns between 3 and15 months.

The ASHA workers will take care of breastfeeding, immunization, hygiene, complementary feeding, anaemia and dietary diversity among young children during home visits with the mothers of these children, reported The New Indian Express.

'Focus Is To Bring Down Infant Mortality Rate'

The state's Health Minister Mangal Pandey said the department is focusing on bringing down the mortality rate of children under five years of age (U5MR) as well as infant mortality rate in the state.

Initially, the 'Home-Based Care of Young Child' (HBYC) will be started in Bihar's 13 inspirational districts by the health department. The districts included in the HBYC are Katihar, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Begusarai, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Banka, Khagaria and Araria. After the successful implementation of this programme in these 13 districts, the same scheme will be implemented in the remaining 25 districts of the state as well.

Visit Homes Of Children

Under the scheme, ASHA workers will visit the homes of children from 3 months to 15 months a total of 5 times. These visits will commence when the child turns three, then at six months, nine months, 12 months and 15 months.

Pandey added tha in the last year's sample registration survey, the infant mortality rate of Bihar has come down by 3 points to the national average. The infant mortality rate of Bihar was 35 in the year 2017, which came down to 32 in the year 2018. Similarly, IMR was 28 in 2017 and it came down to 25 in 2018.

Also Read: Down But Not Out: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Loses Quarterfinals Of Tokyo Olympics

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian