PM Modi 'Delighted' As WHO Honours Over 1 Million ASHA Workers

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the Quad summit in Tokyo. Nonetheless, he took to Twitter to express his 'delight' as the World Health Organization recognized the efforts of more than a million ASHA workers in India.

The international health watchdog has globally recognized the women-folk of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) for their crucial role in linking the social health system to those living in rural poverty and lacking access to primary healthcare.

Outstanding Contribution To Promote Healthcare

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced six awards, including the one for India's ASHA workers, for outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrating leadership and commitment to regional health issues, Hindustan Times reported.

The WHO Chief said, "At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis and a pandemic, this award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world".









PM, Health Minister Extended Their Greetings

Further, the chief added that the awardees embodied lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service to humanity. Moreover, the ASHA workers have also worked to provide maternal care and immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases and community healthcare. WHO added that ASHA workers had ensured that people living in the rural areas could access primary healthcare throughout the pandemic.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers had been conferred the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award.

He added, "Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination are admirable". Dr Mansukh Mandviya, the union Health minister, also extended his greeting to the ASHA workers, who were at the forefront of the healthcare delivery system

