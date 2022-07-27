Delhi Liquor Policy: Lieutenant Governor Orders Fresh Probe, Here's What We Know So Far

Since the announcement, the Delhi government's Liquor Policy has faced stiff opposition. In the latest development, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), VK Saxena, has now ordered a fresh probe over charges of cartelisation and facilitation of monopolies.



In a complaint forwarded to Chief Secretary for verification by the L-G, an eminent organisation of jurists and lawyers alleged that the liquor business cartelised and backlisted firms were given preference under the new policy. Furthermore, it is a deliberate violation of the new policy, the report mentioned.

In the locked tussle between the L-G and Arvind Kejriwal, the new liquor policy has been in a toss of authenticity and validity. Last week, L-G recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22, reported India Today.

What Is New Liquor Policy?

Announced in 2020, the new liquor policy came into effect in November 2021. Under the new rules, the national capital was divided into 32 zones, where each zone consisted of 27 liquor vendors. Notably, this policy forced the government run-liquor shops to exit the market where only private shops would be operational.

According to the government, the aim of bringing such a policy was to end the existence of the 'liquor mafia and black marketing.' It was also to increase the revenue, enhance consumer experience and ensure equal distribution of liquor licenses among the private vendors.

Under the new policy, the government allowed the vendors to fix their prices, and the mandatory provision to sell the liquor at MRP price was dismantled. Following this, the vendors started giving attractive discounts on liquors which pulled crowds. After the protest by the opposition, the government withdrew the provision of providing a discount for some time.

Last year, around 850 liquor store license was given to the vendors by the Delhi government. From 850, the number came down to about 650 due to financial losses in May. Furthermore, the number dropped to 464 in June.

Political Showdown

This rule mentioned in the liquor policy introduced by the Delhi government faced stiff opposition and criticism. The opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for promoting alcoholism in the state and making youth directionless.

The BJP also mentioned that the Kejriwal-led AAP promised to open schools and hospitals in the state but is now opening liquor shops. In January, BJP staged 'Chakka Jaam' to protest against the new liquor policy and mentioned that it makes Delhi unsafe for women.

In reply to BJP, the AAP said that this policy would clean Liquor Mafia in the city and bring transparency. The AAP also alleged the BJP of fabricating the CBI probe, primarily due to the AAP's win in Punjab.

