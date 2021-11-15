Bid To Boost Butterfly Tourism: Arunachal Makes Kaiser-I-Hind State Butterfly

The eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has announced 'Kaiser-I-Hind' as the state butterfly. The name means the emperor of India. For the first time, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting was held outside the capital of Itanagar, in the Pakke Tiger Reserve. The Cabinet proposed to name the rare butterfly species as the state butterfly to boost butterfly tourism and save the species from extinction. The Chief Minister signed the approval for the state butterfly.

The Cabinet also adopted the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 declaration on climate0change resilient and responsive Arunachal Pradesh in the meeting. The move is aimed at lowering emissions and sustainable development.

Characteristics Of Kaiser-I-Hind

Kaiser-I-Hind, biologically named Teinopalpus Imperialis, has a wingspan ranging from 90 mm to 120 mm and can be found in six states in the eastern Himalayan region at the height of 6,000 to 10,000 feet in a well-wooded terrain. The butterfly also flutters in Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Southern China. Although the butterfly species is protected under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it is still a preferred choice for hunting for supply to butterfly collectors.

Proposal Was Made In 2020 For The First Time

Koj Rinya, the divisional forest officer of the Hapoli Forest Division in the Subansiri district, proposed to accord the status to the butterfly that the State Wildlife Board had approved in January 2020. The Hindu quoted Assam-based butterfly expert Jyoti Gogoi saying that the butterfly could be located only in a few pockets of Arunachal and could go extinct soon if the government did not protect them. She further said, "The State butterfly tag can translate into its habitat conservation".

A senior forest official named Usha Lachugpa first recorded the dead specimen of the butterfly in Sikkim in 2012.

