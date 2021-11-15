All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bid To Boost Butterfly Tourism: Arunachal Makes Kaiser-I-Hind State Butterfly

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Pema Khandu/ Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bid To Boost Butterfly Tourism: Arunachal Makes Kaiser-I-Hind State Butterfly

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Arunachal Pradesh,  15 Nov 2021 8:35 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Kaiser-I-Hind is a rare species of a swallowtail butterfly, often found in medium and high elevations, and its presence indicates a good forest ecosystem.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has announced 'Kaiser-I-Hind' as the state butterfly. The name means the emperor of India. For the first time, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting was held outside the capital of Itanagar, in the Pakke Tiger Reserve. The Cabinet proposed to name the rare butterfly species as the state butterfly to boost butterfly tourism and save the species from extinction. The Chief Minister signed the approval for the state butterfly.

The Cabinet also adopted the Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 declaration on climate0change resilient and responsive Arunachal Pradesh in the meeting. The move is aimed at lowering emissions and sustainable development.

Characteristics Of Kaiser-I-Hind

Kaiser-I-Hind, biologically named Teinopalpus Imperialis, has a wingspan ranging from 90 mm to 120 mm and can be found in six states in the eastern Himalayan region at the height of 6,000 to 10,000 feet in a well-wooded terrain. The butterfly also flutters in Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Southern China. Although the butterfly species is protected under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, it is still a preferred choice for hunting for supply to butterfly collectors.

Proposal Was Made In 2020 For The First Time

Koj Rinya, the divisional forest officer of the Hapoli Forest Division in the Subansiri district, proposed to accord the status to the butterfly that the State Wildlife Board had approved in January 2020. The Hindu quoted Assam-based butterfly expert Jyoti Gogoi saying that the butterfly could be located only in a few pockets of Arunachal and could go extinct soon if the government did not protect them. She further said, "The State butterfly tag can translate into its habitat conservation".

A senior forest official named Usha Lachugpa first recorded the dead specimen of the butterfly in Sikkim in 2012.

Also Read: Two Women Journalists Reporting On Tripura Violence Detained In Assam's Karimganj For 'Instigating' Communal Enmity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Kaiser-I-Hind 
Arunachal State Butterfly 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X