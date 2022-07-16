Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun district administration has instructed all the restaurants and hotels in the state to take down the word 'beef' from their signboards or else a fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed, and their trade licence would also be cancelled.

The 'Beef'!

On July 15, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress protested the district administration's decision and requested to revoke the order. Naharlagun's Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada stated in an official release that the district administration of Itanagar Capital Region believes in the secular spirit of the Indian Constitution; however, the open display of the word 'beef' on the signboards of restaurants and hotels might hurt the sentiments of some portion of the community and might also create animosity between the different factions.

"Therefore, so as to maintain peace in the community and to continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community, I hereby direct all such hotels and restaurants, who have written the word beef on their signboards, to remove such word by July 18," the notification was quoted as saying by News18.

Furthermore, it went on to add: "Failing which, a fine of Rs 2,000 and cancellation of such trading licence will be initiated."

Reaction To This Move

The Youth Congress, while reacting to the district administration's release, urged it to revoke the decision. State Youth Congress President Tarh Johny, in a letter to the Executive Magistrate, stated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have been eating beef since time immemorial; however, the case has never hurt the sentiments of anyone from any community.

Johny added that this surprising and sudden order created restlessness in the minds of different communities of people in the state, especially in and around the capital region. The term secularism has nothing to do with the word 'beef' written on signboards; the youth leader added while saying that the order passed has triggered chaos in the minds of different people instead.

The youth Congress also urged the magistrate to withdraw the order "to avoid any kind of communal or religious conflicts in the coming days".

