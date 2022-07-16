All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Arunachal Pradesh Set To Cancel Licence, Impose Fine If Eateries Dont Remove Beef From Signboards

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Arunachal Pradesh Set To Cancel Licence, Impose Fine If Eateries Don't Remove 'Beef' From Signboards

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Arunachal Pradesh,  16 July 2022 4:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Youth Congress, while reacting to the district administration's release, urged it to revoke the decision. State Youth Congress President Tarh Johny, in a letter to the Executive Magistrate, stated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have been eating beef since time immemorial.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun district administration has instructed all the restaurants and hotels in the state to take down the word 'beef' from their signboards or else a fine of ₹2,000 would be imposed, and their trade licence would also be cancelled.

The 'Beef'!

On July 15, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress protested the district administration's decision and requested to revoke the order. Naharlagun's Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada stated in an official release that the district administration of Itanagar Capital Region believes in the secular spirit of the Indian Constitution; however, the open display of the word 'beef' on the signboards of restaurants and hotels might hurt the sentiments of some portion of the community and might also create animosity between the different factions.

"Therefore, so as to maintain peace in the community and to continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community, I hereby direct all such hotels and restaurants, who have written the word beef on their signboards, to remove such word by July 18," the notification was quoted as saying by News18.

Furthermore, it went on to add: "Failing which, a fine of Rs 2,000 and cancellation of such trading licence will be initiated."

Reaction To This Move

The Youth Congress, while reacting to the district administration's release, urged it to revoke the decision. State Youth Congress President Tarh Johny, in a letter to the Executive Magistrate, stated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh have been eating beef since time immemorial; however, the case has never hurt the sentiments of anyone from any community.

Johny added that this surprising and sudden order created restlessness in the minds of different communities of people in the state, especially in and around the capital region. The term secularism has nothing to do with the word 'beef' written on signboards; the youth leader added while saying that the order passed has triggered chaos in the minds of different people instead.

The youth Congress also urged the magistrate to withdraw the order "to avoid any kind of communal or religious conflicts in the coming days".

Also Read: Shinde-Led Maharashtra Govt Cuts VAT On Petrol & Diesel, State Exchequer To Entail Burden Of Rs 6,000 Crore

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Arunachal Pradesh 
Beef ban 
Selling Beef 

Must Reads

'Casteism, Dowry, Celebrity Influence': Why Large Proportion Of J&K Youth Are Single Despite Crossing Marriageable Age?
In A First, Digital News To Be Regulated In Amended Law; Violators To Face Action
Arunachal Pradesh Set To Cancel Licence, Impose Fine If Eateries Don't Remove 'Beef' From Signboards
Kerala Becomes First Indian State To Have Its Personal Internet Service Called 'K-Fon'- Here's All You Need To Know
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X