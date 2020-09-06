Arunachal Pradesh: Police Probe Launched After Reports Of Five Men Kidnapped By Chinese Army

The Arunachal Pradesh police on Saturday launched a probe and sent a team to a remote area near the India-China border in the Upper Subansiri district, following the reports of kidnapping of five men from the state by the Chinese Military amid growing tension between the two countries over a standoff in Ladakh.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday in the Nacho area of the district, their families said.

Reporting on the matter, Arunachal Times stated that five men belonging from the Tagin community were picked up from the jungle near the town of Nacho while they were out hunting.

The report was based on the account of a relative of one of the five men, who had posted on social media about the matter, claiming that they were kidnapped by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police.

However, the claims have not yet been verified by the Indian Army and the state government. Although a team has been sent to the remote area to investigate the incident.

Speaking to NDTV, Upper Subansiri's Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said the incident came to light after media reports and social media posts. "We have discussed the matter with the police headquarters and we have dispatched a team led by the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police station to the area to verify the facts," he added.

As of now, no formal complaint has been registered, but considering the sensitivity of the matter, the department has sent its members to ascertain the facts with villagers. Such incidents have taken place earlier in these areas, Gussar added.

Member of Parliament from Arunachal East and BJP leader Tapir Gao has tweeted about the incident and demanding action.