Arsenic Found In Groundwater In Parts Of 209 districts, Uranium In 152: Government In Parliament

The government on Monday (August 1) informed Parliament that arsenic had been found in the groundwater in parts of 209 districts in 25 states and Union territories, while uranium has been discovered in parts of 152 districts across 18 states.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu provided data showing lead was found in parts of 176 districts in 21 states, iron in 491 districts in 29 states and UTs, cadmium in parts of 29 districts in 11 states and chromium in 62 districts in 16 states.



As per the data, arsenic has been discovered in water in parts of 209 districts in 25 states and UTs, while uranium has been found in parts of 152 districts across 18 states, NDTV reported.

Over 14,000 Iron-Affected Habitations

In addition, the data revealed that there are 14,079 iron-affected, 9,930 salinity-affected, 814 arsenic-affected, 671 fluoride-affected, 517 nitrate-affected and 111 heavy metal-affected habitations in India.



In a written reply to another question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel stated of the 10,182 samples collected and tested at the quality control laboratories of the Delhi Jal Board since May, the percentage of the unsatisfactory samples ranges from 1.95 to 2.99, which is within the 2017 World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for drinking water quality.



"Action is started as per standard operating procedure to stop contamination if any," Patel said, adding that there is no proposal for the constitution of an expert committee in this matter.

