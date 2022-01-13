After resigning from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya has been surrounded in a 2014 case. The MP-MLA court in Sultanpur district issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday, January 12, in connection with a 2014 hate speech case.

A special judge Yogesh Yadav issued the warrant after the minister failed to appear before the court. The next hearing in the case would be on January 24, Hindustan Times reported.

A petition was filed against Maurya by advocate Anil Tewari for hurting religious sentiments through his comments.

2014 Hate Speech

The case dates to September 21, 2014, when Maurya had allegedly made inflammatory remarks against the Hindu gods. At the time, he was the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in UP.

According to the report, he had called the worshipping of gods a conspiracy by the upper caste to dominate the caste system and mislead people.

The former minister was issued a warrant in 2015, but it was stayed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

Warrant Right After Resigning

The Court's order comes a day after the 68-year-old resigned from the state cabinet on Tuesday, leaving BJP in shock ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, and has joined Samajwadi Party (SP).

He cited BJP's indifference to the problems faced by the Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed youths, medium and small class traders, and other marginalised communities and groups in the state.

He served as an MLA for five years and held the post of labour and employment minister, representing the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh. Maurya was the key minister in Yogi Adityatnath's cabinet and one of the prime representatives of the Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Also Read: Heartening Reunion! Separated During Partition, Two Brothers Meet After 74 Years At Kartarpur