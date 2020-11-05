Court Sends Arnab Goswami To 14 Days' Judicial Custody, Rejects His Assault Charge

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Maharashtra court on November 4.

The mediapreneur was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, from his residence in Mumbai in connection with the suicide of an interior designer, Anvay Naik, and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

The case was filed in 2018 but was later closed under the previous government in 2019. It was reopened in May 2020 after appeals from the designer's family.

A court in Alibaug rejected the police's demand for 14-day custody but also dismissed Goswami's allegations that he had been physically assaulted while being arrested.

The Bombay High Court will hear Goswami's petition on November 5. He was taken to jail last night after a long hearing of nearly six hours.

Goswami's lawyers described the refusal of police custody as a victory.

In a statement, Republic TV said, "Arnab Goswami's arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which Arnab Goswami was assaulted and arrested."



Earlier in the day, the entire union cabinet came out in support of Goswami alleging that his arrest was a reminder of the 'Emergency' and that it was an attack on press freedom.

The Editors Guild of India and News Broadcasters Association also came out against the arrest of the journalist. However, the Mumbai based TVJA (Television Journalists Association) said that the case was a personal matter and had nothing to do with journalism.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) also stated that it does not endorse Goswami's brand of journalism.

Anvay Naik's family members alleged that they had been threatened multiple times against going to the cops. They also claimed that the journalist had used his influence to stop a proper investigation into the suicide even though he was named in the suicide letter.

"We have been demanding his arrest for a long time; I am happy Maharashtra Police has finally taken this first step. We want a fair investigation," Anvay Naik wife, Akshata Naik said on Wednesday.

"Why was Arnab given privilege as an accused? Is he some god? His statement was recorded. We met former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve at that time. We met Anil Paraskar, officer in Raigad, several times and also wrote to PMO India. But no one helped us," Anvay Naik's daughter, Adnya Naik said.

"Arnab Goswami kept saying arrests should be made in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case where there was no suicide note. My husband left behind a suicide note naming Arnab and two others but no arrests were made. How is this fair?" Akshata Naik said.

