All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Latest Excavation At Harappan Site Of Rakhigarhi Discovers 5000-Years-Old Drainage System, Jewellery

Image Credit- ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Latest Excavation At Harappan Site Of Rakhigarhi Discovers 5000-Years-Old Drainage System, Jewellery

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Haryana,  17 May 2022 9:29 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The third phase of excavation at the site has revealed a possible jewellery-making unit, with copper and gold jewellery which might point to a prosperous period in Harappa, an Indus Valley civilisation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered a sophisticated drainage network, broad roads, and multi-storey house structures alongside a jewellery-making unit at the excavation site of Rakhigarhi, Haryana.

The discovery of the jewellery-making unit carries immense value as it is the most significant discovery done by ASI in the past years since it started digging in Rakhigarhi 32 years ago.

It indicates that the Harappan city might have burgeoned during the time of Mound Three out of seven mounds identified. They further found graveyards with around 60 burial grounds, terracotta toys, clay seals, and pots.

Cultural Importance Of Rakhigarhi

Harappan civilisation is believed to be the first urban civilisation in South Asia. In its search for early cultural roots, India has been trying to discover traces of the Harappan way of life in India as significant sites, Harappa and Mohenjodaro, are now behind the border of Pakistan.

Rakhigarhi's excavation will prove to be a landmark discovery, pushing the perception of Harappa as being part of Indian ethos as well.

The Joint Director General of ASI, Sanjay K Manjul, was quoted by ANI saying, "Similar excavations have happened before, and this is the third phase."

As reported by DNA India, Rakhigarhi is believed to be the most prominent Indian Harappan site. Some claim that it might even leave behind Mohenjodaro, which is known to be the largest city of Harappan culture.

Incorporating Into India's National Heritage

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also cited Rakhigarhi in 2020 during her budget speech. She listed all Harappan excavation sites for the building of 'on-site' museums to embrace India's cultural heritage.

Recently, GK Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture, stated that ASI had identified 19 sites that will be labelled as 'sites of national importance,' one of them being Rakhigarhi's Mound Six and Seven.

As reported by The Indian Express, ASI has continuously discovered many items in the past two months of phase three digging, and it is gradually progressing in making Rakhigarhi a cultural and heritage hub of India.

Also Read: IISc Bengaluru Scientists Develop Nanobots That Kill Bacteria In Teeth, Helps Better Dental Treatment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Harappa Civilisation 
Archeological Survey of India 
Rakhigarhi 
Excavation 
Indian 

Must Reads

Here's How Recyclable City Waste Might Help Generate Rs 30,000 Crore Every Year
Sudarshan News Shared Video Falsely Claiming A Mazar Built At Hindu Religious Site In Kurukshetra
Latest Excavation At Harappan Site Of Rakhigarhi Discovers 5000-Years-Old Drainage System, Jewellery
5G Testbed Set To Be Launched In India Today By PM Modi
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X