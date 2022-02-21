All section
Arbitrary, Unlawful, Says Editors Guild On New PIB Accreditation Norms; Demands Removal

Credits: Pixabay 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Arbitrary, Unlawful', Says Editors Guild On New PIB Accreditation Norms; Demands Removal

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  21 Feb 2022 2:35 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The press body listed the reason for revoking the new norms, the primary being the absence of an adjudicating authority to decide over the case or suspension of the journalist. Besides, it lacks procedural safeguards of the right of hearing, recording of reasons, provision of appeal, etc.

The Editors Guild Of India has objected to the new accreditation guidelines issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry introduced, on February 7, stating that provisions to withdraw the accreditation of a journalist were arbitrary and without any due process of law.

The Guild wrote to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jaideep Bhatnagar, urging him to withdraw the new accreditation guidelines.

Norms Issued Without Consultation

The body said the new guidelines weakened a journalist's strength and press independence. They were issued without consulting any press organisations and media bodies. Hence, they do not guidelines fail to offer clarity and instead impose unilateral, onerous and arbitrary conditions upon journalists, The Indian Express quoted the press body.

"Journalists will come under the thumb of the police, and this will have a chilling impact on reporting and weaken the independence of the press media," IE quoted the Guild.

Reasons For Opposing New Norms

The EGI listed the reason for revoking the new norms, the primary being the absence of an adjudicating authority to decide over the case or suspension of the journalist.

Secondly, it lacks procedural safeguards of the right of hearing, recording of reasons, provision of appeal, etc. Besides, it attracts uncalled punishment for actions deemed prejudicial to the country's security. The current guidelines already have remedies for such matters in place.

New Guidelines

As per the new norms, a journalist can lose government accreditation if they 'act in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement of an offence," the report read.

The government had recently reconstituted the Central Media Accreditation Guidelines (CMAC), the decision-making body on who gets the PIB accreditation.

The committee is headed by the PIB head and has representatives of the Working News Cameraman Association, Press Association, All India Newspaper Editor's Conference, National Union of Journalists, All India Small and Medium Newspapers Federation, and 18 working journalists as nominated members and representatives.

Also Read: Dalit Activist, Kerala Twenty20 Party Member Dies; FIR States Attacked With Intention

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Arbitrary 
Unlawful 
Editors Guild Of India 
PIB Accreditation 

