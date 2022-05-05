Another Anti-Encroachment Operation To Take Place In Delhi As Bulldozers Enter SDMC Territory

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation initiated an anti-encroachment campaign on Wednesday as part of a 10-day plan of action to demolish illegal buildings from locations under its authority, including Shaheen Bagh, the site of the long-running anti-CAA demonstrations in 2019.

The drive, which included the deployment of bulldozers, began at the Karni Singh Shooting Range on MB Road in the Sangam Vihar region. It will be held in various locations until May 13, according to SDMC Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh. According to him, the campaign would include locations such as Shaheen Bagh main road, Kalindi Kunj, MB Road, Meharchand Market, Sriniwas Puri, and Khada Colony.

10-day Action Plan To Remove Encroachment

"A 10-day plan of action has been devised to eliminate encroachment from various locations, especially Shaheen Bagh." We've also requested a large enough security force to execute the operation. On May 9, we will begin the operation in Shaheen Bagh," Rajpal Singh said as reported by News18.On May 5 and 6, he stated, that encroachments in Kalindi Kunj and Sriniwas Puri will be cleared.

The operation will take place on May 10 on Gurudwara Road, near New Friends Colony. It will take place on May 11 in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony opposite Sai Baba Mandir, and nearby JLN Metro station, according to him.

"This is the goal for our regular encroachment clearance drives," stated another senior SDMC officer. All of these activities are contingent on the police force's presence."

In December 2019, Shaheen Bagh, which is part of the SDMC's central zone, was in the spotlight as the site of sit-in demonstrations opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Only when the COVID-19 epidemic struck the city in March 2020 was the protest stopped.

'Anti-Social Elements'

The effort follows a letter sent by Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta to the administrations of the South and East corporations on April 20. It was to eliminate "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and anti-social elements" from their communities.

A drive was scheduled for April in Okhla and Jasola, but it was cancelled owing to a lack of a sufficient police force. The SDMC has appealed to the police officials in the southeast and south districts, requesting that they use force to remove the encroachment.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) launched an anti-encroachment sweep in the Jahangirpuri neighbourhood barely four days following communal disturbances in the region that attracted severe condemnation.

