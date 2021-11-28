Anti-CAA Protests To Begin Again In Assam After Repeal Of Farm Laws

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam against "illegal migrants" is going to be relaunched in December.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is a year-old regional party, made the announcement of a 10-day agitation starting on Swahid Diwas, or the Martyrs' Day, which is observed on December 10. Martyrs' Day is observed in remembrance of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first of 855 people who were killed during the anti-foreigner Assam Agitation from 1979-85.

As per the details, the upcoming protest will be organised centrally at Chhaygaon, which is situated in the west of Guwahati.

Inspired By Farmers' Protest

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the protest will be organised on a large scale on the days when the citizenship Bill was tabled and passed in Parliament. He further added that they will also stage Satyagraha on the days when five people were killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests last year.

"The farmers showed what we can achieve by agitating and made sacrifices. They did not compromise. We have taken inspiration from them," he added as reported by The Hindu.

According to Gogoi, unlike the previous agitation held in 2019, the AJP and other groups would "educate the common people" against the CAA this time.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Assam are now struggling to live and they are not interested in going out on the street again.

The objective behind CAA is to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan , who had come to India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these countries. During the anti-CAA protests in Guwahati last year, five people were killed.

