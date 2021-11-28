All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Anti-CAA Protests To Begin Again In Assam After Repeal Of Farm Laws

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Anti-CAA Protests To Begin Again In Assam After Repeal Of Farm Laws

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Assam,  28 Nov 2021 9:16 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-28T14:54:57+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The organisations in Assam are now planning to resume the anti-CAA stir after the Centre decided to repeal the three farm laws.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam against "illegal migrants" is going to be relaunched in December.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is a year-old regional party, made the announcement of a 10-day agitation starting on Swahid Diwas, or the Martyrs' Day, which is observed on December 10. Martyrs' Day is observed in remembrance of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first of 855 people who were killed during the anti-foreigner Assam Agitation from 1979-85.

As per the details, the upcoming protest will be organised centrally at Chhaygaon, which is situated in the west of Guwahati.

Inspired By Farmers' Protest

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the protest will be organised on a large scale on the days when the citizenship Bill was tabled and passed in Parliament. He further added that they will also stage Satyagraha on the days when five people were killed in police firing during the anti-CAA protests last year.

"The farmers showed what we can achieve by agitating and made sacrifices. They did not compromise. We have taken inspiration from them," he added as reported by The Hindu.

According to Gogoi, unlike the previous agitation held in 2019, the AJP and other groups would "educate the common people" against the CAA this time.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Assam are now struggling to live and they are not interested in going out on the street again.

The objective behind CAA is to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan , who had come to India till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in these countries. During the anti-CAA protests in Guwahati last year, five people were killed.

Also Read: Fighting All Odds, Odisha's Tribal ASHA Worker Makes It To Forbes India's Powerful Women List

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
CAA 
Assam 
Protests 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X