All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Yet Another Church Vandalised Amid Row Over Anti-Conversion Bill

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka: Yet Another Church Vandalised Amid Row Over Anti-Conversion Bill

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

Karnataka,  24 Dec 2021 10:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A church in the Chikkaballapur district in southern Karnataka has been vandalised. A statue of St Anthony was damaged, and the priest of the church, Father Joseph Anthony Daniel, filed an FIR in this case.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Even as the recently passed Anti-Conversion Bill by the Karnataka government is embroiled in backlash, a church in Chikkaballapur district in southern Karnataka has been vandalised. A statue of St Anthony was damaged, and the priest of the church, Father Joseph Anthony Daniel, filed an FIR in this case.

The incident took place at the 160-year-old St Joseph's chapel in Susaipalya, at a distance of 65 km from the state capital Bengaluru.

As per an NDTV report, Father Joseph Anthony Daniel said, "I am very saddened to inform you that some unidentified people have broken the statue of St Anthony this morning. ... It was found broken with a huge stone. " He stated that the police had filed an FIR against unidentified people. As this video by reporter Maya Sharma shows, the glass protecting the statue was broken by unidentified people, and the statue was damaged.

Report Says Karnataka Third Highest State in Attacks on Christian Communities

According to a fact-finding report released earlier this month, Karnataka is ranked third among states with the highest number of attacks on Christian community members. The report is a joint initiative of the United Christian Forum, Association for Protection of Civil Rights, and United Against Hate. The fact-finding report indicated that Karnataka recorded the highest violence numbers against the Christian community among the south Indian States.

As per a report in The Hindu, the United Christian Forum's helpline registered 305 cases across India. Out of these 305 incidents, 66 were from Uttar Pradesh, 47 from Chhattisgarh, and 32 from Karnataka. The report recorded an increase in attacks in Karnataka in October and November as the ruling state government was considering the now-passed anti-conversion law.

The anti-conversion law is meant to prevent unlawful conversion from one religion to another through misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any fraudulent means. However, the critics of the law state that it targets minorities in Karnataka and is much harsher than similar bills in other states.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt's 'Shakti Bill' Proposes Stringent Punishment For Crime Against Women, Children

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Chruch Vandalised 
Karnataka Chruch 
Karnataka Anti-Conversion Bill 
Anti-Conversion Bill 
Karnataka Christian 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X