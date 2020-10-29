Nearly 50% Of Teachers Surveyed In Rural Areas Did Not Get Any Training: Survey

Nearly 50% of teachers surveyed in the rural areas did not get any form of training and 68.8% received perfunctory training based on brief instructions, according to the findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2020 (Rural) Wave 1.

The findings come amid the coronavirus outbreak, which led to an increase in demand for digital learning and education.

Of the 68.8% who received training, 32.2% had comparatively elaborate online or physical sessions, 7.5% completed an online course and 4.4% had undergone some initiation into teaching.

Data revealed that at 50.6%, teachers who taught Grades III-V were the best trained. Most teachers had phone numbers of at least 50% of their students.

The latest findings also found that there has been a "small shift" in the enrolment pattern of students from private schools to government-run institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As compared to data from ASER 2018, data from ASER 2020 (September) show a small shift in enrolment from private to government schools, across all grades and among both girls and boys. The proportion of boys enrolled in government schools rose from 62.8% in 2018 to 66.4% in 2020. Similarly, the proportion of girls enrolled in government schools rose from 70% to 73% during the same period," the report said.

The survey covered 118,838 households, where parents of children aged between five and 16 years were contacted. Altogether, 8,963 teachers' responses were recorded in the survey.

Also Read: Himachal HC Declines Bail To Man Who Shared Wife's Nude Images On Social Media