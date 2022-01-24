All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Annual Income Of Poorest Indians Tanks 53% In 2020-21, Affluents See 39% Rise: Report

Credits: Maxpixels 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Annual Income Of Poorest Indians Tanks 53% In 2020-21, Affluents See 39% Rise: Report

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  24 Jan 2022 10:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The richest 20 percent accounted for 50.2 percent of the total household income in 1995, and their share jumped to 56.3 percent in 2021. On the other hand, the share of the poorest 20 percent tanked from 5.9 percent to 3.3 percent in the same period.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The income of the most deprived quintile (first) plunged 53 per cent since the pandemic hit the country between 2020 and 2021. In contrast, the income of the top 20 per cent wealthiest people surged 39 per cent in the same period.

(The quintile is a statical value, and the first quintile represents 20% of the total population, the lowest fifth of the data).

The data was revealed in ICE360 Survey 2021 conducted by Mumbai-based think-tank People's Research on India's Consumer Economy (PRICE) and cited by The Indian Express.

The survey was conducted in over 120 towns and 800 villages across 100 districts last April and October. It covered around 2,00,000 households were surveyed in the first round and 42,000 in the second.

Two Indias

IE reports that the poorest Indians witnessed the biggest erosion in income, followed by the second-lowest quintile, which lists the lower middle class, who saw their annual income decline by 32 per cent.

Income of the middle-class households eroded by 9 per cent, whereas the upper-middle class and the richest saw their income surge by 7 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

Richest Pooled More Income

The report states that the richest people incurred more income per household and as a group in the last five years, compared to the pre-liberalisation period. On the other hand, the poorest saw a significant decline since 1995.

The richest 20 per cent accounted for 50.2 per cent of the total household income in 1995, and their share jumped to 56.3 per cent in 2021. On the other hand, the share of the poorest 20 per cent tanked from 5.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent in the same period.

Between the period 2005 - 2016, the same richest households saw a rise in their income by 34 per cent; the poorest saw a surge of 183 per cent in their household income at an average annual growth rate of 9.9 per cent, the media reported.

Urban & Rural Areas

The poor 20 per cent of urban areas were impacted more in the last two years than the rural. The economic activities halted due to pandemics resulted in the loss of jobs and income in the labour sector and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The population of the poorest in urban ha also gone up by 30 per cent recently, from 10 per cent in 2016, while the rural have a significant fall, dropping from 90 per cent in 2016 to 70 per cent.

Also Read: What Controversy Is Surrounding 'Why I Killed Gandhi' Movie? Parties, Unions Demand Ban; MP Amol Kolhe Under Radar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Annual Income 
Of Poorest Indians richest 
ICE360 Survey 2021 
People’s Research on India’s Consumer Economy 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X