Anna Hazare Announces Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Wine Sale In Maharashtra Supermarkets

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Uddhav Thakre (Representational)

Anna Hazare Announces Indefinite Hunger Strike Against Wine Sale In Maharashtra Supermarkets

Maharashtra,  10 Feb 2022 8:38 AM GMT

Back on January 27, the Maharashtra cabinet had officially passed a proposal to allow selling wine at supermarkets and at walk-in shops with an area of more than 1,000 square feet.

Indian social activist Anna Hazare has officially announced that he is going on an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 to showcase his disapproval against the Maharashtra cabinet's move to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores. Back on January 27, the Maharashtra cabinet had officially passed a proposal to allow selling wine at supermarkets and at walk-in shops with an area of more than 1,000 square feet.

"The state government seems to have taken this decision keeping in mind revenue benefits and the interests of wine-producers and sellers. But the government does not seem to have considered that this could lead to increased alcohol addiction among children and youngsters and trouble for women. This is lamentable," Hazare said was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express, while he added that there was no other option for him but to oppose the decision.

'I Can See No Alternative': Anna Hazare

The 84-year-old also stated that although numerous organisations, including his own Bhrashtachar Virodhi Jan Andolan, have come out against the decision, the government has not indicated its willingness to reconsider.

"In such a situation, I can see no alternative to an agitation," Hazare stated in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The veteran social activist also claimed that he would soon call a meeting of like-minded organisations from all over the state and determine the future course of action.

Anna Hazare To Stage Hunger Strike

"Our saints and national heroes have taken efforts to conserve and strengthen our culture. If wine is sold in shops, then this culture will perish, hedonism will grow," he said.

Furthermore, Hazare also claimed that it is impossible to foresee what all trouble this decision will cause. Therefore, to avoid witnessing the downfall of the culture, I will start a fast in Ralegan Siddhi from February 14 onwards.

