All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Victory! Anil Ambanis Reliance Infra Wins Rs 4,600 Cr Arbitration Case Against Delhi Metro

Image Credits: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Victory! Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra Wins Rs 4,600 Cr Arbitration Case Against Delhi Metro

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  14 Sep 2021 10:29 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The Delhi High Court judgement setting aside the arbitration award favouring Ambani's firm, which had withdrawn from running the Airport Express metro line due to safety concerns, was overturned by a bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure has won a five-year-long legal battle and will receive ₹4600 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC).

On Thursday, September 9, the Supreme Court upheld an arbitration award in favour of a case related to Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line Metro project

In 2008, the Reliance Infrastructure unit signed a contract with Delhi Metro to operate the country's first private city rail project until 2038, reported Business Line.

Following disagreements in 2012, Ambani's company ceased operations of the capital's airport metro project and filed an arbitration case against Delhi Metro, alleging contract violations and seeking a termination fee.

What Was The Case?

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) had entered into an agreement with Reliance Infrastructure's special entity 'Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) for designing, installation, operation and maintenance of Airport Metro Express Line.

However, after five years, DAMEPL raised complaints about faulty designs and low-quality installations in viaduct and stations which were built under the supervision of DMRC.

It asked DMRC to remove the defects within 90 days failing which it would be treated as a breach of the agreement.

DMRC, however, failed to remove the defects within the stipulated time and DAMEPL ended up issuing a second notice terminating the concession agreement, as per Urban Transport News.

An aggrieved DMRC filed for arbitration stating that DAMEPL's termination agreement was illegal and sought compensation of over ₹3000 crore.

In response, DAMEPL justified the termination as per the provisions in the concession agreement filed a counterclaim of ₹3,470 crore as termination payment along with interest.

After undertaking a detailed study of the defects in the civil structure, the Arbitral Tribunal found that these were neither repaired nor any step was taken by DMRC to rectify it, constituting a material breach on the part of DMRC.

It directed DMRC to pay ₹2,782.33 crore along with interest as the termination payment. The decision was challenged by DMRC at the Delhi High Court which set aside the arbitration award.

DAMEPL, however, went on to challenge this decision at the Supreme Court.

A Major Victory for Reliance

The decision is a significant win for Ambani, whose telecom companies are in receivership, and he is fighting a personal insolvency case filed by the country's top lender. Following the court judgement, Reliance Infra's stock rose by the daily limit of 5 per cent.

During the case hearings, as reported by NDTV Reliance's lawyers stated that the money would be used to pay lenders.

Also Read:

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Delhi Metro 
Reliance 
Reliance Group 
Court 
Judgement 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X