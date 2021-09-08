All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Anganwadi Workers In Delhi Protest Against Delay In Payment Of Wages, Exploitative Working Conditions

Image Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Anganwadi Workers In Delhi Protest Against Delay In Payment Of Wages, Exploitative Working Conditions

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Delhi,  8 Sep 2021 4:01 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Vrishali of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union said that there are around 22,000 Anganwadi and health workers in Delhi who have not been paid their total honorarium for nearly 10months now. Overwork and no payment forced them to protest.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

On Tuesday, September 7, a horde of Anganwadi workers in Delhi held a protest near Delhi demanding adequate honorarium and release of arrears and facilities related to health, social security, provident fund and pension. The protesters urged the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi to ensure that MLAs do not harass, exploit or compel the workers to participate in election campaigns. In the Delhi assembly, 63 of the 70 MLAs belonging to AAP.

Crucial Roles Of Anganwadi Workers

These workers perform crucial roles such as assisting doctors in immunisation campaigns, encouraging people to go for vaccination, creating awareness related to reproduction, conduct online classes for pre-school children, providing ood supplements to pregnant and lactating women, providing drugs and medicines kit, maintaining records of immunisation programmes, among others. Despite this, their salary is meager.

Vrishali of Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union said that there are around 22,000 Anganwadi and health workers in Delhi who have not been paid their total honorarium for nearly 10months now. Overwork and no payment forced them to protest.

'PM Did Not Stick To His Promise'

She recalled that on September 11, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there would be an increase in the honorarium of Asha and Anganwadi workers, which is still not implemented.

Overall, the Anganwadi workers union has raised 22 demands before the Delhi government. Among others, it has demanded that the policy of opening "Saheli Coordination Center" and the New Education Policy, 2020, be withdrawn by the Delhi and Union government since these policies compel Anganwadi workers into forced labour. Keeping in mind the rising inflation, the union demanded that the government increase the honorarium immediately and ensure an honorarium of 18,000 and 12,000 for the worker and assistant, respectively.

They also demaned that all anganwadi workers and helpers be given the status of government employees. Facilities like ESI, PF and pension and extended social security cards should be provided to them. Government should ensure a regular honorarium along with the increment announced by the PM in 2018.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi To Lay Foundation For 92-Acre Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Protests 
Anganwadi worker 
Delhi 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X